Multi-platinum crooner and composer Charlie Puth delivered a powerful rendition of the U.S. national anthem ahead of Super Bowl LX between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night inside Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

The 34-year-old Puth — best known for his pop hits such as “Attention,” “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” and “See You Again” — has described the “Star Spangled Banner” as “one of the most beautiful pieces of music” as well as one of “the hardest to sing,” according to CBS News.

Check out Puth’s performance below:

.@charlieputh sings a beautiful rendition of the National Anthem ahead of Super Bowl LX 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mB0T6e5D9d — NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2026

The multi-time Grammy-nominated Puth was announced as Super Bowl LX’s national anthem singer in November. Puth was part of a star-studded pregame performer list for Super Bowl LX that included a mini-concert from Green Day singing “Holiday,” “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” and “American Idiot,” as well as Brandi Carlile singing “America the Beautiful” and Coco Jones singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” known as the Black national anthem. Global superstar Bad Bunny, a Spanish rapper from Puerto Rico, will highlight Super Bowl LX’s halftime performance that has become somewhat controversial, mostly due to his tendency to sing almost exclusively in Spanish.

Eric Dickerson doubles down on Bad Bunny criticism ahead of Super Bowl halftime show

Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson has been critical of the NFL‘s decision to have Puerto Rican hip hop artist Bad Bunny play the Super Bowl halftime show. Earlier this week, he doubled down.

While at an airport in San Francisco, Dickerson was approached by TMZ where he was asked if he had a chance to listen to some Bad Bunny since their last conversation. He had a simple answer: “Hell no.”

“Why couldn’t we get somebody right here from home?” Dickerson asked. “How about someone from right here in San Francisco and get these artists right here in the area to play at the Super Bowl? Somebody that speaks English. I don’t know if it’s going to be in Spanish or whatever. What sense does that make?”

Bad Bunny is one of the more popular artists out there at the moment, being Spotify’s most-streamed artist in 2020 all the way through 2022. People from different parts of the world will tune into the Super Bowl, already one of the highest-viewed events of the year, to watch his performance.

However, Dickerson appears to have not budged on his original opinion on the popular hip hop artist. He also questioned the NFL’s decision makers for going through with the decision.

“Puerto Rico is not America,” Dickerson continued. “It’s a territory. You don’t have the right to vote. … I don’t have anything against Puerto Rico. I’m black. I mean, hey, we have our own problems. I don’t see why they chose that. The NFL does stuff that baffles your mind.”

— On3’s Barkley Truax contributed to this report.