NBA star LaMelo Ball will need some body work done on his custom Hummer after it collided with another vehicle in Uptown Charlotte on Wednesday afternoon. Video from WSOC showed the moment the crash happened.

WSOC could not confirm who was driving the Hummer immediately, but Ball exited the driver’s seat of the vehicle. The Hummer was driving through the heart of the city when it attempted to turn left at an intersection. A car was oncoming from the opposite direction, and the front left side of Ball’s vehicle hit the other driver’s front left.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit got out shortly afterward, able to walk away from the crash. Meanwhile, LaMelo Ball’s Hummer lost its front left tire and became stuck on the street on the Gold Line. You can view video of the crash below.

#BREAKING Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball was in a wreck Wednesday afternoon in the heart of Uptown Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/r5sJsDDeXS — WSOCTV (@wsoctv) February 18, 2026

WSOC reports that Ball’s vehicle is a custom 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1. It had a brown camouflage wrap.

After the crash, per WSOC, witnesses saw LaMelo Ball get out of the Hummer and into a Lamborghini. “He appeared OK,” the news station reported, while one person reportedly had non-life-threatening injuries.

LaMelo Ball is a star for the Charlotte Hornets. He is in his sixth season in the league and was formerly the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

LaMelo Ball bouncing back from injury

Ball was ruled out for the remainder of the 2025 season in late March after suffering ankle and wrist injuries. He underwent two minor operations to address those.

“LaMelo Ball will miss the rest of the season as he undergoes two minor procedures to address ankle and wrist issues, sources tell ESPN,” ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote on Twitter at the time. “Ball showed toughness, playing through pain in recent weeks, before he and team consulted doctors on best course forward.

“Team doctors and outside specialists concluded that the two procedures will allow Ball to heal and have a full offseason. The decision ends Ball’s career year in scoring. He is the first player in Hornets history to average 25 points and 7 assists in a season, per ESPN research.”

Ball finished the 2025 campaign averaging 25.2 points and 7.4 assists per game. So far, through 45 games in 2026, he has averaged 19.3 points and 7.4 assists.