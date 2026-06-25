Report: Charlotte Hornets trade LaMelo Ball to Minnesota Timberwolves

The Charlotte Hornets are trading LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves, per ESPN’s Shams Charania. Ball and Josh Green are headed to Minnesota in the deal. In exchange, the Hornets will receive Naz Reid, three first round pick swaps in 2028, 2029 and 2030, as well as three second round picks in 2029, 2032 and 2033.

Ball is coming off his fifth straight season, averaging over 20 points per game. This year, in 72 games played — 69 of which he was in the starting lineup — Ball averaged 20.1 points to go along with 7.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

“This is a move to get (Anthony) Edwards the kind of backcourt running mate he needs,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on Get Up following the trade. “Ant Edwards was a guy that people, after Giannis getting traded, were like ‘Is this the next star player to be traded?’ … He’s tired of being double-teamed. They give him a dynamic scorer in the backcourt. You throw a double team at Ant Edwards with LaMelo Ball on the court? You are playing with fire. LaMelo will drop 10 three-pointers on you in the blink of an eye.”

Green, meanwhile, played in just 58 games this year, averaging 4.3 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. Shoulder surgery in the offseason delayed the start of his season and resulted in him playing just 58 games.

In return, Charlotte will receive Reid, who played in 77 games this year. He averaged 13.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. Reid won Sixth Man of the Year in 2023-24 and has finished fifth and fourth in the award’s voting in the last two years, respectively.

Ball looks to put Timberwolves over the top

Ball now joins a Timberwolves team that is contending but cannot seem to get over the hump. Minnesota has been to the playoffs in five straight seasons, including a trip to the Western Conference Finals in two of the last three years. But it still has not punched a ticket to the Finals.

He will join forces with Anthony Edwards, one of the league’s youngest stars. Now with two players putting up over 20 points per game, Minnesota could be a lethal force in the West.