Chase Briscoe attends Spurs-Bucks game, promotes 2026 NASCAR season in TV interview

It’s not every day you see a NASCAR driver at an NBA regular season game. But there Chase Briscoe was at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio on Thursday for the Spurs’ home contest against the Milwaukee Bucks.

During the second quarter of the game, Briscoe joined the FanDuel Sports Network broadcast. Briscoe was in town to promote the 2026 NASCAR season and the Cup Series’ trip to the Circuit of The Americas (COTA) on Sunday, March 1.

CHASE BRISCOE AT THE SPURS GAME pic.twitter.com/kuRZEXinuy — Ethan Mingolelli (@Mingolelli33) January 16, 2026

Briscoe, before making his way to the Spurs game, made the rounds speaking to various media outlets in the San Antonio/Austin area. COTA, home to Formula One, MotoGP and other leagues’ races, will host NASCAR for the sixth consecutive season in 2026. It is one of five road courses on the 2026 schedule.

Briscoe has competed in every race at COTA. He finished sixth in the inaugural race, still his best finish to date at the track.

Chase Briscoe set to begin second season with JGR

Briscoe will enter the new season coming off a banner showing in 2025. In his debut season driving the No. 19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, Briscoe won three races and made it all the way to the Championship 4. Briscoe replaced a future Hall of Famer in Martin Truex Jr. and nearly won a Cup title in year one.

Briscoe will look to win it this season under a new championship format. NASCAR on Monday announced a return to the “Chase” style format. Briscoe was in attendance for the league’s reveal. He shared his overall thoughts with The Athletic.

I like the fact it’s not win-and-you’re-in because now it really takes the season as a whole,” Briscoe said. “You have to be good every single week, and that’s what [crew chief] James [Small] and I were talking about this morning. Now, DNFs are extremely significant, even in the regular season, because the playoff seeding for the Chase, you really need to be in the top five or six to put yourself in a really good position.

“So, it legitimately makes every race important all season long. And from a competitor standpoint, I like that.”