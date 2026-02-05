Chase Briscoe crew chief calls out competition, criticizes NASCAR officiating after Clash

James Small, crew chief for Chase Briscoe and the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team, was heated in the moment when NASCAR allowed all teams to get fuel with 35 laps to go in Wednesday’s Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. Small called it “bullsh*t” on the radio, calling out NASCAR for giving teams who were about to run out of fuel a lifeline.

NASCAR made the call to allow teams to refuel after multiple cars ran out on the racetrack. The cautions were piling up and NASCAR wanted to prevent further delaying the conclusion of the season-opening exhibition, which went well past its allotted time on FOX and ended on FS2 and multiple streaming services.

Small’s frustration didn’t die down after the race. He expressed his confusion over the situation, calling out teams for not having enough fuel at the beginning of the 200-lap main event.

“I just don’t understand that. Everybody knows the rules,” Small said, via Matt Weaver of Motorsport. “Everybody, if you started the race full, you have more than enough to get to the end. I just, whatever.”

James Small on how this race got away from the 19 team and a messy officiating race pic.twitter.com/yVkHcJ3Wb5 — Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverRA) February 5, 2026

Chase Briscoe fast at Bowman Gray, comes up short of Victory Lane

Fuel was hardly seen as a potential issue heading into the Clash, 200 laps on a 0.25-mile track. But once the midway point arrived, so did the rain. The field switched to wet-weather tires and cautions came seemingly one after another. Those caution laps added up for some teams, who weren’t prepared for that outcome.

Overall, Small didn’t feel like NASCAR did a good enough job of upholding its rules. He cited other examples throughout the night.

“Yeah, for sure. It’s like why do we even have the rules? Even after the LCQ, they gave a car another set of tires that they said they were never gonna give,” Small said. “It’s just constantly dropping and changing and yeah, it was frustrating because I think a lot of the guys we were racing against were gonna run out there, and we were gonna be fine. Lucky it doesn’t count for anything.”

Briscoe had a fast car at Bowman Gray. He led 35 laps and finished fourth.