Chase Briscoe details struggle of qualifying early, reacts to Kevin Harvick calls for random draw for order

Chase Briscoe understands that qualifying for NASCAR Cup Series races early can have its advantages and disadvantages. While speaking to The Athletic‘s Jeff Gluck on the Gluckcast, Briscoe detailed the struggles of being one of the first to run a qualifying session.

“Some tracks are more aggressive than others. But Vegas, for example, if you’re that first car after qualify, the track is really, really hot just because they literally get done with practice. I think there’s five minutes in between. Then you go straight onto the race track, and the track is dirty,” Chase Briscoe said.

“Those first couple of cars are just picking up all the rubber from the guys that were just out there in practice. Even coming up to green up by the wall, we all run the wall coming to green, that will be just marbles and dirty. It takes probably five to 10 cars to finally clean that up. As the qualifying session goes, the track is getting cooler and cooler and cleaned off more and more. The grip is just higher as you go. So the rich kind of get richer in qualifying.”

Chase Briscoe if off to a rough start to the 2026 season

Gluck then asked Briscoe if he agrees with Kevin Harvick, who said that NASCAR should go back to a random draw for qualifying. “I don’t know if I like the random deal because then you’re just at the mercy of the pill draw,” Briscoe said. “At least now you do determine your own destiny. …I like how they do it now. It does stink at some race tracks if you go out early, but it’s better than a random pill draw, at least for me.”

Briscoe is not off to the best start this season. He finished second at Atlanta, but has suffered finishes outside the top 30 at Daytona, COTA, and Phoenix.

During the Phoenix race last Sunday, Briscoe finished last (37th) because he was involved in a wreck during Stage 2. It was the second consecutive DNF for Briscoe, and he now enters Sunday’s Las Vegas race 33rd in points.

Briscoe is looking to build off a breakout season in 2025. The 31-year-old won three races, reached the Championship 4, and finished third in the final standings.