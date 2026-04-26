Chase Briscoe hit his tire carrier, CJ Bailey, during a pit stop during the first stage of the Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday. The incident occurred while Bailey was preparing to change a tire on the No. 19 Toyota.

The good news is that CJ Bailey was not injured after the car hit him. Bailey spoke to FOX Sports reporter Jamie Little about finishing the accident and still finishing his job.

A disastrous pit stop for Chase Briscoe and the No. 19 team. Tire carrier CJ Bailey Jr. is okay. https://t.co/8hpn7JyN72 pic.twitter.com/JGmBCpP73V — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 26, 2026

“There’s a lot of adrenaline. I think that’s why I was able to hop back up,” he said. “I was just trying to get across the box. Usually, when I’m about halfway across, I can see the car. But I couldn’t see him, so I just tried to back up some. And by the time I was backing up, he was too far out and moving too fast.

“I ended up running into the car, and the car ran at me. I just tried to get back up and finish the stop as fast as possible, just because we got to get back out there. Trying to do whatever it takes.”

Chase Briscoe is turning things around this year

Chase Briscoe entered Sunday’s race with a lot of momentum. The 31-year-old has yet to win a race this year, but has finished in the top five in the last two weeks. Briscoe earned a P5 finish at Bristol and followed that up with a third-place finish at Kansas.

After a breakout year in 2025, Briscoe is looking to take a big step forward this season. It was a challenging start for him, finishing outside the top 30 in three of the first four races. He eventually turned things around, finishing inside the top 20 in the next five races.

Briscoe is in his second year with Joe Gibbs Racing. He took over for Martin Truex Jr., who announced his retirement in 2024.

The 2025 season was a turning point for Briscoe, winning three races, reaching the Championship 4, and finishing third in the overall standings. In his Cup Series career, Briscoe has won five races and finished in the top 10 51 times in 187 starts.