Chase Briscoe joining star-studded field for NASCAR Truck race at Bristol

Chase Briscoe will be in the field Friday for the NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Briscoe will pilot the No. 5 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for Tricon Garage.

Briscoe will be making his 30th career start in Trucks, and his first since a P7 run at Bristol Dirt in 2023. He has two wins in the series, his last coming at Eldora Speedway in 2018.

Briscoe is joining a star-studded field at Bristol which includes several Cup Series regulars. As of Tuesday, Christopher Bell, Kyle Busch, Ross Chastain, Carson Hocevar, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and Daniel Suárez are all slated to be in the field.

Chase Briscoe off to slow start in 2026

Briscoe will look to have a good run at Bristol in Trucks, something that’s been hard to come by for him on the Cup side in 2026. Briscoe, coming off a career year which saw him advance as far as the Championship 4, is down in 21st in the points standings after seven races. The 31-year-old has as many DNFs (2) as he has top 10s.

Mechanical failures have doomed him on multiple occasions. But then there’s been times like at Martinsville Speedway when Briscoe was never in contention and finished 14th.

It has been far from smooth for Briscoe and under The Chase playoff system, his championship hopes are in real danger. Briscoe currently has 131 points, and he’s 36 points behind Suárez for the 16th and final spot in The Chase. Right now, Kevin Harvick has many questions for Briscoe and the No. 19 team.

“They’ve had a lot of bad luck and a lot of things have gone wrong,” Harvick said on last week’s Happy Hour podcast. “But now we’re talking about the confidence and things that go with what you need to do to perform at a high level. And those are always the tests of, ‘OK, what’s this guy got? What’s this team actually have? What’s this team actually have now that they’re in a hole? How do they get out of it? Can they keep it all together? Can the driver keep it together? Can they keep it together as a team mentally to be able to perform at a level that it takes to know where they need to be and have been?’

“That’s the questions that I have now. I had the same question going into the year — can they carry the same enthusiasm as a group and work ethic and the mental capabilities that they had last year into a new year and do it again?”