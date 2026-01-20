Chase Briscoe is entering Daytona with a fresh look, and it’s an impossible one to miss for the second-year Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 Toyota wheelman.

On Tuesday, Briscoe revealed via social media that he has shaved his head ahead of the Daytona 500. He’s debuting his bold new hairstyle as he prepares for the biggest race on the NASCAR calendar. The change quickly caught the attention of fans, adding another layer of buzz as the Cup Series readies to kick off the 2026 season.

1st production day of the year. pic.twitter.com/v7jlpuA4px — Chase Briscoe (@chasebriscoe) January 20, 2026

The new look comes as Briscoe rides the momentum of the best season of his NASCAR Cup Series career. In 2025, the veteran driver posted three wins, 15 top-five finishes, 19 top-10s, seven pole awards, and led 884 laps. His breakthrough year included a victory at Talladega Superspeedway that punched his ticket to the Championship 4, where he ultimately finished third in the final standings.

Moreover, Briscoe also continued to thrive on NASCAR’s biggest stages. He won back-to-back Southern 500s at Darlington Raceway in 2024 and 2025 and earned poles at three of the four crown jewel events last season in the Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600 and Brickyard 400, further cementing his status as one of the sport’s premier drivers.

Off the track, Briscoe and Joe Gibbs Racing received more good news this week, with the announcement of a new partnership. JGR revealed it has aligned with Zep as a primary sponsor on two Toyota Camrys during the 2026 Cup Series season.

Zep will serve as the primary partner on Ty Gibbs’ No. 54 Toyota at Kansas Speedway on April 19 and on Briscoe’s No. 19 Toyota at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on August 23. The brand will also have associate placement on the Nos. 19 and 54 Toyotas, as well as Christopher Bell’s No. 20 throughout the season.

“It is great to be reunited with Zep over at JGR,” Briscoe stated via press release. “I have a great relationship with those guys, and they have always been supportive of my career.”

With a new haircut, a championship-caliber résumé and added sponsor support, Briscoe heads to Daytona with confidence, and plenty of eyes on him, as the 2026 NASCAR season officially gets underway. He’ll be a force this season once again.