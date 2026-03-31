Chase Elliott breaks down Alan Gustafson bold pit strategy that led to victory at Martinsville

Chase Elliott and the No. 9 team could have settled for a likely top-10 finish in Sunday’s race at Martinsville Speedway. Crew chief Alan Gustafson had higher aspirations.

Running ninth on Lap 261 in Stage 3, Gustafson made the call to send Elliott down pit road. Gustafson’s idea was to short pit and employ a two-stop strategy to gain track position. It worked, and the No. 9 team got the caution they were looking for on Lap 311. A subsequent caution came on Lap 324, forcing one final restart with 68 laps to go. Elliott managed to get in front of Denny Hamlin for the lead and held him off to score his first victory of the season, despite the Joe Gibbs Racing driver leading 292-of-400 laps at Martinsville.

It was a gutsy call from Gustafson, who has faced criticism in the past for his pit strategies not working out. Elliott said Tuesday that it made sense in the moment, affording him the opportunity to race “straight up” with Hamlin.

“From my perspective, that wasn’t the first time we’ve been in a situation like that where we got the lead or had a good pit stop or whatever it was for the last stage or the start of the last stage,” Elliott told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “When all that first started back, I’m just kind of thinking, ‘Hey, if this thing goes green to the end, how can I leave myself in an offensive position?’ I had seen Denny set the pace throughout the event, and he had the option to run how he wanted to run and the lanes he wanted and the pace he wanted.

“That just makes such a difference when you control the race like that and get yourself to lap traffic and actually have something left in the tank versus fighting for your life back there in eighth, ninth, or tenth, it makes a really big difference. Fortunately, Alan’s call got us back in there to have a shot to race him straight up and get our balance close enough to have a good chance in doing that.”

🏆 @chaseelliott explained the winning pit call from @MartinsvilleSwy on Sunday.



"How can I leave myself in an offensive position?"



More → https://t.co/MKhd9eLpQA pic.twitter.com/UrCY6DbgIe — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) March 31, 2026

Chase Elliott sitting in good position after fast start to 2026 season

Gustafson quieted many of his critics at Martinsville. Elliott, meanwhile, continued his hot start to the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The 2020 champion now sits fourth in the points standings, with four top 10s in seven races. It all could have played out far differently if not for Gustafson opting to do something different than everyone else in the field.

“Super happy that it paid off,” Gustafson told FOX Sports after the race. “We were just kind of trapped in like 10th spot. It’s really hard to pass, and we just needed to do something different. Mathematically, it was close for us to either split that run or two-stop it. I just felt like it was worth a shot. Obviously, the caution’s great. Gave us track position and the rest is history.”