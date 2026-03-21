Chase Elliott, Chris Buescher among multiple cars to fail NASCAR inspection at Darlington, car chiefs ejected

Darlington Raceway has delivered some early drama before engines even fired. Multiple NASCAR Cup Series teams ran into trouble during pre-race inspection.

According to Toby Christie, the No. 9 of Chase Elliott, No. 17 of Chris Buescher and No. 66 of Timmy Hill each failed inspection multiple times. That means the ejection of their car chiefs and the loss of pit selection for the weekend.

It’s a significant setback for the teams, especially at a track like Darlington, where track position and pit strategy can make or break a race. Losing a car chief removes a key voice from atop the pit box, while forfeiting pit selection adds another layer of difficulty in navigating one of the sport’s toughest venues.

For contenders and mid-pack teams alike, it’s the kind of penalty that can quietly derail a race before it even begins. Not what they needed on Saturday afternoon.

For Elliott in particular, the timing is notable given his strong yet understated start to the 2026 season. Despite leading just 13 laps through five races, the Hendrick Motorsports driver sits fifth in the standings, a testament to his consistency and ability to maximize days when the car isn’t dominant. It’s a trait that has long defined Elliott, and one that continues to earn praise across the garage.

For example, Kevin Harvick recently pointed to that exact quality, highlighting Elliott’s knack for turning average runs into strong finishes. Even last weekend in Las Vegas, Elliott wasn’t a major factor for much of the race before surging late to finish second behind Denny Hamlin. It’s those kinds of performances, the quiet top-10s and opportunistic pushes, that keep him firmly in the championship conversation.

Of course, that makes the Darlington inspection issues even more intriguing. Elliott and crew chief Alan Gustafson have built their success on minimizing mistakes, but this weekend presents an added challenge with a key part of their team sidelined and the squad starting behind the eight ball strategically. It’s a different kind of adversity, one that can’t be solved purely on track.

Still, if there’s a driver built to weather that kind of storm, it’s Elliott. His ability to grind out results, avoid costly errors and capitalize when others falter has kept him near the top of the standings without much fanfare.

Now, the question becomes whether that same consistency can overcome early-weekend penalties at one of NASCAR’s most unforgiving tracks. At Darlington, mistakes are magnified, but so are opportunities for drivers who know how to adapt, like the No. 9 wheelman.