Chase Elliott holds off Denny Hamlin to win Cook Out 400 at Martinsville

To beat Denny Hamlin on Sunday at Martinsville Speedway, you were going to need to pull off something special. That’s exactly what Chase Elliott and the No. 9 team did, holding off Hamlin to win their first race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Hamlin, who started on the pole, had far and away the dominant car at Martinsville. He led 292-of-400 laps and had control of the race before green flag pit stops in Stage 3. That’s when No. 9 team crew chief Alan Gustafson made a gutsy call.

Elliott, running ninth on Lap 261, short-pitted and inherited the lead after the leaders came down pit road about 30 laps later. Hamlin took the lead away from Elliott on fresher tires, but a caution for debris gave Elliott the break he was looking for.

Two more restarts would ensue, Hamlin stumbling off the final restart, allowing Elliott to race his way into the lead. From there, it was about holding off Hamlin for the final green flag run in Stage 3. Hamlin couldn’t catch Elliott, who took the checkered flag to a massive pop from the grandstands.

SOUND THE SIREEN 🚨



Chase Elliott wins a Denny Hamlin-dominated NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville after the No. 9 team's risky strategy pays off. https://t.co/NVE7SN27rupic.twitter.com/25rcmwpX0C — 5 GOATs (@5GOATs_) March 29, 2026

“That was definitely a team effort. How about that? That was awesome, man,” Elliott told Regan Smith of FOX Sports. “We’ve never had a win this early in the season, so really a great team effort. So proud of Alan and the whole team. They did a great job. We took a gamble. We knew we were gonna two-stop that last stage. I honestly think it was gonna work out for us either way.

“So proud of them. They put up with a lot and they got to put up with me all the time. I just appreciate the effort sticking with me. Sure is a lot of fun when days like this work out.”

Chase Elliott a popular winner at Martinsville

As Elliott mentioned, this is the earliest in a season he’s picked up a victory. He’s now up to fourth in the points standings, the first Hendrick Motorsports and Chevrolet driver to win a race in 2026. For all the talk of Hendrick’s struggles to open the season– by its standards — Elliott and the No. 9 team proved they are very much still a factor.

But if not for Gustafson’s pit call, the story likely would have been Hamlin’s dominance leading to career win No. 62. Hamlin gave it his all in attempting to chase down Elliott. Unfortunately for him, his No. 11 Toyota didn’t have quite enough.

“I thought I had a loose wheel. We’ll check it out,” Hamlin said. “Just felt similar to Darlington in the back. So we’ll check it out here, but just thought the wheel was loose on that last run. But either way we got … these are just some of the races that get away from you in your career, and this certainly is one of them.”