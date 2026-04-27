Chase Elliott knows exactly how hard it is to win at Talladega Superspeedway, and in the NASCAR Cup Series. That’s why he didn’t hesitate to show respect for Carson Hocevar.

After Hocevar broke through for his first victory in the series in Sunday’s Jack Link’s 500, Elliott offered a measured but meaningful reaction. He recognized both the moment and the grind it took to get there.

“Really happy for Carson,” Elliott said via FOX’s Bob Pockrass. “He’s done a great job. He’s really been deserving. He’s been really close a lot, too. So glad to see Team Chevy get across the line first. Certainly happy for him. That’s a pretty special thing to win your first race. I’m sure it’ll be a hurt Monday morning for him, there’s no doubt.”

Alas, Elliott recognizes Hocevar didn’t just win, but he earned it the hard way. The race itself turned chaotic late, as a caution with seven laps to go set up a three-lap shootout. Hocevar lined up on the inside lane alongside Chris Buescher, with everything on the line.

Just laps earlier, contact from Ricky Stenhouse Jr. had nearly derailed his day, sending him off-line and triggering a spin involving Erik Jones. Instead of fading, Hocevar responded.

With pushes from Alex Bowman and Austin Dillon, he held firm on the restart and survived the mad dash to the checkered flag, outracing a stacked field to finally break through. Then came the moment everyone will remember.

In a celebration that instantly went viral, Hocevar climbed halfway out of his car and attempted to steer while sitting on the door, cruising down the frontstretch as the crowd erupted. It was chaotic, a little reckless and completely authentic.

“I feel like every time I’ve ever just seen the crowd, I never really got to hear them,” Hocevar said. “I don’t care if it took 20 minutes or whatever, I was going to figure out how to do it.”

He eventually bumped the wall trying to bring the car to a stop, but by then, it didn’t matter. The moment had already landed.

For Hocevar, it was about more than a win. It was about soaking it in. Every sound, every face, every second: “This is the biggest dream I’ve ever thought of,” he explained.

As Elliott alluded to, it’s a moment that comes with both celebration and consequence. The soreness and the hangover from some Presidente margs at Chili’s will fade. The first win won’t.