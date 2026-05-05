Chase Elliott reacts to winning multiple races this early in the NASCAR season: 'It feels different'

Chase Elliott has won two of the first 11 NASCAR Cup Series races this year, and this is a first for him. While speaking with Mamba Smith on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, Elliott shared his reaction to winning multiple races this early in the season.

“Truthfully, it feels different right now,” Chase Elliott said. “That could change. I don’t know what it’s going to feel like next week. You can have a stretch of bad races, just like we’ve had stretches of some good ones at times, too.

Chase Elliott has never had multiple wins this early in the season. He says this year "feels different."@MambaSmith34 | @TeamHendrick pic.twitter.com/OPiQRcWqht — HarvickHappyHour (@HarvickHappyPod) May 5, 2026

“It does feel a little different. I was talking about it yesterday in the media center. It’s the first time I’ve had multiple wins this early in the year. I knew that after Martinsville. I thought that was a really cool accomplishment for us just as a team because we’ve been doing this a long time. Anytime you can check new boxes off that you haven’t accomplished before, especially where they are in the win column, is something to be proud of. I’m really proud of my team for that.”

It’s a little surprising that Elliott has not won multiple races this early in the season, before since has put together a successful career. When he won at Martinsville in late March, it was the earliest he had won a NASCAR Cup Series race in his career. Elliott followed up the Martinsville victory with a win at Texas four weeks later.

Chase Elliott is ready to make a run at the championship

This is the second consecutive season that Elliott has won multiple races. In 2025, the Georgia native won the Atlanta summer race and the playoff race at Kansas. The victories helped him finish eighth in the final standings.

This year is a little different since NASCAR no longer has a traditional playoff format and has brought back The Chase to determine the champion. With the two wins and five additional top-10 finishes, Elliott is currently in third place in the standings behind Denny Hamlin and Tyler Reddick.

“I feel like just a lot of hard work from the entire team,” Elliott told reporters after winning at Texas on Sunday when asked about the team’s strong start. “Not just the people here at the racetrack, but the people that work in the shop every day and all week. We fired off the year, and truthfully, I think as a group haven’t been as strong as we want to be or expect to be. Have just dug in and put our heads down and gone to work.”