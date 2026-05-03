Chase Elliott wins Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott won the Wurth 400 on Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway. Elliott led the race at five different points for a total of 87 laps led, the most of any driver Sunday afternoon.

Sunday was Elliott’s second NASCAR Cup Series win of the season and second career win at Texas. Elliott didn’t pit after a late yellow flag and managed to lead after the final restart with four laps left and coasted to the checkered flag ahead of second-place Denny Hamlin. The race finished under green despite a wreck involving Hunter Nemechek and Kyle Busch on the white flag lap.

“I’ve not been a huge fan of this place (Texas Motor Speedway), and I’ve made that very obvious,” Elliott said postrace on FS1. “But I really think this is a testament to the whole No. 9 team, but not just the 9 team but everyone at Hendrick Motorsports. Because we’ve not been where we wanted to be throughout portions of this season, but, man, everyone’s just been digging in really hard. … Just crazy. As much as we’ve struggled out here, to have won two races here now in the last few years is pretty wild.”

23 career NASCAR Cup Series wins for Chase Elliott! His 2nd of 2026. #di9 pic.twitter.com/uKxn4MJnaL — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 3, 2026

Elliott was able to hold off Hamlin in a head-to-head race on the restart with four laps left by staying on the bottom late and getting a friendly boost from Alex Bowman. From there, Elliott coasted to victory.

“I wasn’t really sure whether to go top or bottom, and the bottom had been winning out on a lot of the restarts. I just felt like if I didn’t clear off of (turn) two I would’ve been in trouble,” Elliott said. “Fortunately, Alex (Bowman) gave me a great push and I was able to execute turns 1-2 and get clear, and managed the last few laps.”

This report will be updated.