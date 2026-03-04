Former NASCAR Truck and Xfinity Series driver Chase Pistone, who last raced in 2014, has died, according to NBC News, which cited a Facebook post from his brother, Nick. Chase Pistone, the grandson of two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner “Tiger” Tom Pistone, was 42.

“Well My young brother and best friend is gone,” Nick Pistone wrote Monday in a Facebook post that also included several pictures of Chase. “I’m broken hearted and don’t know if I’ll ever get over this. I miss you Chase already and I hope you are […] in a better place. I love you and I miss you so much already!!!!!!!”

This report will be updated.