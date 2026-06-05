Chicago Bears Board of Directors officially vote to advance stadium development in Indiana

It appears as if the Chicago Bears could soon be joining the Indianapolis Colts in the state of Indiana.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported on Friday that the Bears’ Board of Directors voted Thursday to advance stadium development in Hammond, IN. Hammond, IN resides nearly 45 minutes south of Chicago. This is this first time that the Bears’ board has voted on any stadium site. The Chicago Bears later confirmed the report.

The move officially signals the beginning of the end of the Chicago Bears’ tenure in the state of Illinois. The Bears have played at Soldier Field, located in Chicago, since 1971.

The Bears’ Board of Directors voted Thursday to advance the stadium development in Hammond, Indiana, with the exact to be selected. This is this first time that the Bears’ board has voted on any stadium site.



As one source said, “There is more work to do but barring anything… pic.twitter.com/4TQTbeJKrL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 5, 2026

“Yesterday, the Chicago Bears Board of Directors met and voted to advance our stadium development project in Hammond, Indiana, with the exact site to be selected,” a statement from Chairman George H. McCaskey and President/CEO Kevin Warren reads. “We believe a world-class stadium project in Hammond will transform the region, connecting Northwest Indiana to the South Side of Chicago through the Loop and across neighborhoods and suburbs stretching north of the city. It will bring Chicagoland together and deliver new opportunities to its residents and businesses.”

Chicago Bears would join Indianapolis Colts in state of Indiana

The move to lock up the new stadium development site in Hammond comes after the Bears’ most successful season in a long time. Chicago compiled an 11-6 record in 2025, which gave them the NFC North crown for the first time since 2018. The Bears then knocked off rival Green Bay in the NFC Wild Card Round to give them their first postseason victory since 2010. Heading into the 2026 season, Chicago is seen as one of the favorites to win the NFC.

However, this potential move out of the state will seemingly dominate all headlines surrounding the team for the near future. Although the Bears are moving towards the move to Hammond, nothing is official yet. Per a league source, ESPN reported that while Indiana is “in the lead” to lure the Bears across state lines to build a domed stadium, “Illinois can still get back in the race,” the source said.

“The club has kept the stadium committee and league office apprised of all developments,” NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told ESPN. If/when a new stadium is built, it will mark the third ever home of the Chicago Bears. The Bears played at Wrigley Field until 1971, prior to its move to Soldier Field.