Chicago Bears DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson tweets mid-game during comeback attempt

Chicago Bears defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is following along with his team’s playoff game against the Green Bay Packers like many fans. On Twitter.

On social media, many had written the Bears off pretty early after they fell into a 21-3 hole. Very little was going right, and quarterback Caleb Williams seemed off his game.

But then things started to shift in the second half. The Bears came up with several stops defensively, affording the offense a chance to get back into the game. And after Chicago cut the Green Bay lead to 21-16, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson chimed in. On Twitter. It’s worth noting he’s inactive for the contest after suffering a concussion. Still, it’s unusual to see players tweet during their own games.

“Don’t tweet too soon my guy,” he wrote. His tweet was not quoting anyone in particular.

Unfortunately for Chicago, the Green Bay offense started to find its rhythm again after Chauncey Gardner-Johnson’s tweet. The Packers marched down the field and scored a touchdown, extending the lead back out to two scores. The extra point missed wide left, though, leaving it 27-16 Green Bay with 6:30 remaining in the contest.

TJ Edwards injured, joins Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

While Chauncey Gardner-Johnson was out from the start in Saturday night’s contest, another injury rocked the Bears defense during the game. Linebacker TJ Edwards had to be put into an air cast and carted off the field.

Edwards was dropping back in coverage when he tripped up by hitting the leg of Green Bay receiver Christian Watson. It was unclear what happened, but Edwards needed immediate medical attention.

As members of the team gathered around quietly, the athletic training staff went to work. They quickly immobilized TJ Edwards’ left leg, allowing an air cast to be placed on it. From there, Edwards was loaded onto a cart and taken off the field.

“Well guys, Bears linebacker TJ Edwards is in the X-ray room now,” sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung chimed in a couple minutes after the injury. “We just saw Bears owner George McCaskey running down the hallway to be there with him and support him. He brought Edwards his helmet.

“You guys talked about it, he’s such the glue for this defense. And don’t forget, this is a kid who grew up 45 miles away from this stadium, a Bears fan all of his life. This night was supposed to be something special for him.”