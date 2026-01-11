As the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers got ready for their NFC Wild Card game on Saturday, tempers were running high. The two teams had to be separated at midfield prior to kickoff at Soldier Field.

Saturday’s playoff game marks the third time the two rivals will play in just over a month. The Packers won the first game at Lambeau Field and the Bears got the victory last time out at Soldier Field on a walk-off touchdown pass from Caleb Williams to DJ Moore.

Now, the two teams are preparing for the rubber match, but with plenty at stake. The winner advances to the Divisional Round of the postseason while the other goes home. It’s safe to say, both teams are fired up as the rivalry heads to the playoff stage for just the third time ever.

I didn’t see how it started but some pregame extracurriculars at midfield. pic.twitter.com/RVWVZtwE3Q — jon greenberg (@jon_greenberg) January 11, 2026

The last matchup between the Bears and Packers saw a thrilling comeback by Chicago in the final two minutes of regulation to force overtime. That’s when Williams hit Moore for the long touchdown, sending the Bears to their 11th win of the year.

But it wasn’t without some controversy. Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love left with a concussion after taking a huge hit from Austin Booker, who was called for a roughing the passer penalty. In the lead-up to Saturday’s playoff game, the Packers did not forget that play, and running back Josh Jacobs said it was in the back of their minds throughout their week of preparation.

“I know a lot of guys took that hit that he took a little personal,” Jacobs said this week. “So I’m not saying we gon’ go out there and play dirty or nothing like that, but we definitely gonna defend our brother.”

The Bears and Packers last played in the postseason in 2011 when Green Bay took down Chicago at Soldier Field. Before that, the two teams squared off in a 1941 playoff game, which the Bears won over the Packers.

This year, the Bears won the NFC North with an 11-6 record during the regular season, although they lost their last two games. The Packers, meanwhile, dropped their final four games to end the year before securing the No. 7 seed in the NFC. It all gets underway Saturday night at 8:10 p.m. ET on Prime Video.