Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat game postponed due to condensation on court
Thursday’s scheduled game between the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat has been postponed due to condensation on the court at the United Center. Shams Charania of ESPN first reported the postponement.
The regular season game was scheduled for an 8 p.m. ET tip-off. The decision to postpone the game came after a delay of nearly two hours.
“Tonight’s game has officially been postponed due to court conditions,” the Bulls said in a statement. “The game will be made up at a later date and tickets from tonight’s game will be valid for the rescheduled game. We apologize for any inconvenience.”
Warmer-than-usual conditions inside the United Center was the cause. It was 55 degrees in Chicago, considered a warm day this time of the year in the city. According to The Athletic, water was visible on the court during pregame warmups. Humidity levels were nearly double what they typically are for an NBA game inside the arena.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Demond Williams
Reverses decision
- 2New
Husan Longstreet
5-star QB plans to hit portal
- 3
Transfer Portal Intel
Cam Coleman, Deuce Knight
- 4Hot
Isaiah Horton
Plans to enter Transfer Portal
- 5Trending
Jason Witten
Lands coaching job in SEC
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
The Bulls share the arena with the NHL‘s Chicago Blackhawks. With the humidity inside the building at nearly 60 percent, the ice below the floorboards began to melt along the edges of the floor.
Bulls-Heat postponed, will be rescheduled at later date
“We always want to try to go,” Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said. “Players were complaining about it on both sides, so, as a staff we went out there and pretty much immediately we thought it wasn’t playable. We have that in our practice facility when there is condensation, it takes about 15 minutes for it to change. But this is a huge building. We weren’t optimistic it was going to change.”
This marks the first NBA regular season to be postponed for similar conditions since a 2017 Minnesota Timberwolves home game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Miami is scheduled to play again Saturday in Indianapolis against the Pacers. Chicago hosts the Dallas Mavericks that same day.