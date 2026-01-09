Thursday’s scheduled game between the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat has been postponed due to condensation on the court at the United Center. Shams Charania of ESPN first reported the postponement.

The regular season game was scheduled for an 8 p.m. ET tip-off. The decision to postpone the game came after a delay of nearly two hours.

“Tonight’s game has officially been postponed due to court conditions,” the Bulls said in a statement. “The game will be made up at a later date and tickets from tonight’s game will be valid for the rescheduled game. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

Bulls-Heat tipoff has already been delayed for 30 minutes already due to condensation on the court. pic.twitter.com/T8g0AEZ7K9 — SleeperBulls (@SleeperChicago) January 9, 2026

Warmer-than-usual conditions inside the United Center was the cause. It was 55 degrees in Chicago, considered a warm day this time of the year in the city. According to The Athletic, water was visible on the court during pregame warmups. Humidity levels were nearly double what they typically are for an NBA game inside the arena.

The Bulls share the arena with the NHL‘s Chicago Blackhawks. With the humidity inside the building at nearly 60 percent, the ice below the floorboards began to melt along the edges of the floor.

“We always want to try to go,” Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said. “Players were complaining about it on both sides, so, as a staff we went out there and pretty much immediately we thought it wasn’t playable. We have that in our practice facility when there is condensation, it takes about 15 minutes for it to change. But this is a huge building. We weren’t optimistic it was going to change.”

This marks the first NBA regular season to be postponed for similar conditions since a 2017 Minnesota Timberwolves home game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Miami is scheduled to play again Saturday in Indianapolis against the Pacers. Chicago hosts the Dallas Mavericks that same day.