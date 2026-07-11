Chicago Cubs select Florida State 1B Myles Bailey in 2026 MLB Draft

Florida State first baseman Myles Bailey was selected by the Chicago Cubs with the No. 75 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft.

Bailey played two seasons for the Seminoles (82 games), although his sophomore campaign was cut short 26 games into the 2026 season after he suffered a season-ending ankle injury. The Tallahassee native accrued a career .337 batting average with 16 doubles, 32 home runs, 89 RBI, a .734 SLG%, and a .448 OBP%.

He was named a unanimous First Team Freshman All-American selection in 2025, along with earning a spot on the ACC All-Freshman Team. Bailey was then named a First Team Mid-Season All-American by both Perfect Game and D1Baseball before suffering his season-ending injury. At the time of the injury, Bailey was hitting for a .363 average with 13 home runs.

With Bailey starting in 55 games, Florida State advanced to the Corvallis Super Regional in 2025 before falling to Oregon State.

Myles Bailey played in 82 games for Florida State across two seasons

Bailey becomes the eighth Florida State first baseman selected in the MLB Draft dating back to 2010, joining Brett Roberts (2022), Drew Mendoza (2019), Quincy Nieporte (2017), John Nogowski (2014), Marcus Davis (2013), Jayce Boyd (2012), and Sherman Johnson (2012). Nogowski is the lone Seminole of the bunch to reach the Majors, however.

“Bailey was a Top 150 prospect coming out of the Florida high school ranks in 2024, and while he did go on to Florida State, his power potential was enough for the White Sox to take a flier on in the 20th round of that summer’s Draft,” his MLB.com scouting report reads. “A year of crushing baseballs in the ACC — he finished second in the conference with 19 homers and was a first-team freshman All-American — certainly provided more confidence that his juice is for real. He was taking another huge step forward in getting to his power by slugging .913 over his first 26 games, but a severe ankle injury ended his season.

“A strong left-handed hitter, Bailey is on a short list of hitters with the most raw power in this class, right up there with fellow Florida collegian Daniel Cuvet at Miami. Bailey can drive the ball to all fields and reaches the seats even when he mis-hits balls. The one question around him that’s traveled to Tallahassee is whether he’ll hit enough to get to that power consistently at the next level. While his ability to draw walks helps offset it, a 31 percent strikeout rate with a bit of a grooved swing as a freshman will have to be improved to give teams more confidence.”