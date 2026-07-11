Chicago White Sox select Georgia P Joey Volchko in 2026 MLB Draft

The Chicago White Sox selected Georgia pitcher Joey Volchko with the No. 77 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft. Volchko has been drafted after having a strong 2025 season for the Bulldogs.

Joey Volchko just finished his third college baseball season and first with Georgia. In 2026, Volchko made 18 starts and posted an 11-2 record with a 3.68 ERA. He also pitched 95.1 innings with 119 strikeouts.

Georgia reached the semifinals of the College World Series, and Volchko played a big role in the team’s success. He was selected to the College World Series All-Tournament Team after pitching a complete game in the Bulldogs 7-1 victory over Texas.

Before joining the Bulldogs, Volchko played for Stanford in 2024 and 2025. During the 2024 season, the California native went 2-1 with a 5.70 ERA. He tallied 53 strikeouts over 42.2 innings in 20 appearances, including six starts.

In 2025, Volchko made 15 starts and posted a 3-4 mark with a 6.01 ERA in 70.1 innings. He struck out 56 batters, including a season-high six strikeouts in three different games.

Looking at Joey Volchko’s MLB Draft profile

Earlier this year, Volchko explained transferring from Stanford to Georgia. ” I took a few visits. I got to see some of the best programs in the country and talk to the best minds in college baseball, but Wes [Johnson] was my first call,” he said, per GeorgiaDogs.com. “He was the one I wanted to go visit, come here and see. As soon as I committed, I wanted to move out here right away just so I could talk about the adjustments, the plan, the stuff that he had laid out for me, what we would do when I got here that made the most sense for me.”

MLB.com ranked Volchko No. 73 in its top prospects of the 2026 MLB Draft. The outlet said that it’s “still hard to bank on him as a big league starter.”

“Though Volchko maintains mid-90s velocity throughout his starts and has reached 101 mph, his fastball isn’t as dominant as might be expected,” Volchko’s draft profile reads. His heater lacks life, featuring some modest cutting action, and he doesn’t command it well, so it can get very hittable at times. His best pitch is a tight slider that sits in the upper 80s that has added more sweep under Johnson, and he sometimes will turn it into a low-80s cutter.”