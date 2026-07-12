Chicago White Sox select Oklahoma pitcher Cameron Johnson in 2026 MLB Draft

Oklahoma pitcher Cameron Johnson was selected by the Chicago White Sox with the No. 435 overall pick in the 15th round of the 2026 MLB Draft. The lefty thrower is now off the board.

Johnson began his career at LSU in 2024 before electing to transfer to Norman. This past spring was his best in college as Johnson finished with a 6-1 record, 4.36 ERA, 53.2 innings pitched and 72 strikeouts in 15 games (15 starts).

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Unfortunately, Johnson did not get much run for OU during the national championship run. His lone appearance during the NCAA Tournament was a poor one. Georgia Tech tagged him a bit, getting two runs on a walk and a home run. Johnson did not record an out in the game, as that was the extent of his postseason contribution.

What MLB scouts are saying about Cameron Johnson

Johnson is subject to scouts evaluating his up and down career since coming out of high school. He elected to go to college rather than test the MLB Draft waters in 2023 and saw some positives and negatives throughout his three years of college baseball.

“Johnson flashed first-round talent as a Florida high schooler in 2023 before missing some time with elbow tendinitis, and he turned down lucrative offers from several clubs to attend Louisiana State,” Johnson’s MLB scouting report read. “Johnson can overpower hitters with a fastball that parks at 95 mph and peaks at 99 with heavy sink, though he often yanks it off the plate. His upper-80s changeup can miss bats with its depth, but he has landed it in the zone only 15 percent of the time this spring. Nevertheless, he trusts his cambio more than a low-80 slider with sweep that he barely uses and batters rarely offer at.

“With a wide angle, low release height and the extension in his delivery, Johnson can be very tough on left-handers. He has yet to figure out how to maintain timing with his mechanics or to stay on top of his pitches on a regular basis. He’s a physical 6-foot-6, 256-pounder with a ceiling of a sinker-heavy starter, though evaluators are losing faith that he can reach it.”