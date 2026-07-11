Chicago White Sox select UCLA SS Roch Cholowsky in 2026 MLB Draft

UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky was selected by the Chicago White Sox with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft. One of the top prospects in the draft is officially off the board!

Cholowsky played three seasons for the UCLA Bruins and continually batted over .300 each season. In 60 games in 2026, Cholowsky had a .320 batting average, 21 home runs, 60 RBI and 74 hits.

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Over the course of his college career, Cholowsky had a .329 batting average, 52 home runs, 167 RBI and 224 total hits. He also drew 105 career walks and had a .448 on-base percentage.

There could be lofty expectations for Cholowsky as he turns pro. On SiriusXM, Patrick Ebert of D1Baseball explained what makes Cholowsky like New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter.

“Roch Cholowsky is just a next-level player,” Ebert said. “I think what really makes him special is his leadership qualities, like all the things that he does kind of off the field. We know what he can do on the field. We’ve seen the big hits, we’ve seen the glove, we’ve seen the plays that he can make.”

Roch Cholowsky selected in 2026 MLB Draft

“Cholowsky, the son of former Minor Leaguer and long-time scout Dan Cholowsky, was a top 50 player as a two-sport athlete from the Hamilton High School program in Arizona that produced Cody Bellinger,” Roch Cholowsky’s MLB scouting report reads. “His commitment to UCLA priced him out and he ended up the highest-ranked player not selected in the 2023 Draft. After a solid freshman year with the Bruins he vaulted himself to the top of 2026 Draft boards by posting a 1.190 OPS with 23 homers as a sophomore. He’s considered by some to be the best all-around college shortstop prospect since Troy Tulowitzki and has done nothing to diminish that take with a solid junior season.

“That lack of pure speed won’t impact him as a defender; he uses what he has in short spaces very well. That, along with his plus instincts, allow him to get to most balls at shortstop, where he profiles as a plus defender with a plus arm. A leader who was a high school quarterback, he serves as the head of his infield in the same manner. His tools and makeup make him look like the kind of player who could be big league ready in a hurry.”