Chiefs' Andy Reid raves about rookie RB Emmett Johnson, compares him to LeSean McCoy

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid loves what he has seen from the team’s 2026 fifth-round draft pick Emmett Johnson. This weekend, Reid spoke to reporters about the former Nebraska running back and compared him to former NFL star LeSean McCoy.

“First of all, he’s got a good feel for things, a smart kid, good kid. He’s got that lateral quickness. We had LeSean McCoy here for a bit, and he has a little bit of that to him, where he can shift gears and still get himself up the field quickly,” Reid said, per the team’s transcript (via NFL.com). “I like the way he pass protects, I like the way he catches the football, and it looks like he can do that here.

“We’re not doing live stuff, but the catching part he does easy. Probably most of all I just like his smarts. He’s going to help on special teams, too. (special teams coordinator) Dave (Toub) has him in that up-back position on the punt team and (he’s) able to make all the calls and get guys going in the right direction.”

Can Emmett Johnson be the next LeSean McCoy?

Emmett Johnson was the sixth running back selected in this year’s draft. In 2025, Johnson was first in the country with 151.8 all-purpose yards per game, rushing for 1,451 yards and tallying 370 receiving yards. Johnson was named the Big Ten Running Back of the Year and was a First-Team All-American.

Johnson’s versatility in the backfield is a big reason the Chiefs like him. “It’s important in this offense that you’re able to catch the ball,” Reid said. “You got to be able to block, and he showed that. At the same time, you have to be able to run the ball. The more you can do, we’ll utilize you in those areas, and it puts pressure on the defense.”

If Johnson is anything like McCoy, the Chiefs will be in the hunt for another Super Bowl very soon. McCoy played in the NFL from 2009 to 2020 and was with the Chiefs when they won the Super Bowl in 2019. In his career, McCoy recorded 11,102 rushing yards and 3,898 receiving yards. He was named to the Pro Bowl six times, selected to the All-Pro First Team twice, and won a second Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.