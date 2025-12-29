Chiefs HC Andy Reid reveals plans for future amid retirement talk

Andy Reid has spent the last 34 years coaching in the NFL. Since 2013, he’s served as head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs in what’s been a very successful tenure.

Now 67, the subject of retirement has started to come up. Reid dismissed that speculation Monday, telling reporters he plans to return in 2026.

“I mean, I think I’m coming back, right?” Reid said, via The Athletic. “If they’ll have me back, I’ll come back. You never know in this business. That’s a tough one. But I plan on it, yeah.”

Reid is one of the best coaches in the league currently and one of the best of all-time. He has a 149-63 record since taking over the Chiefs. Kansas City has made five Super Bowl appearances under Reid, hoisting three Lombardi trophies.

Reid, who signed an extension in April 2024, is under contract through the 2029 season. He earns more than $18 million a year under his new contract.

Andy Reid wants to come back to Chiefs in 2026

The Chiefs entered the 2025 season coming off three consecutive trips to the Super Bowl. They had goals to make it four in a row, which didn’t come to fruition. Kansas City, eliminated from playoff contention, has dropped five straight games. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL and LCL earlier this month, putting him in jeopardy to miss the start of the 2026 season.

Then there’s Travis Kelce. The All-Pro tight end, now 36, is far from a guarantee to be back next season. While retirement doesn’t appear immediate for Reid, it would seem to be on the table for Kelce.

“I’ll let that be a decision I’ll make with my family, friends, the Chiefs organization when the time comes,” Kelce said after the Christmas Day defeat to the Denver Broncos.

Coming off a disappointing 2025, the Chiefs will certainly undergo some changes ahead of next season. That won’t include Reid, who will look to lead Kansas City on another Super Bowl run.