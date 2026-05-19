Report: Chiefs WR Rashee Rice underwent knee surgery that will sideline him for two months

Just hours after news broke that Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice had violated his probation by testing positive for marijuana and will have to spend 30 days in jail, more news about the talented receiver hit the wire. He apparently recently underwent surgery on his right knee.

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Rice underwent a “clean-up” surgery on his right knee to remove loose debris that was causing inflammation. He is expected to be sidelined for two months.

However, sorting through his legal issue will certainly take precedence. He is expected to miss OTAs and mandatory mini-camp while serving his sentence.

Rashee Rice was sentenced to five years of probation and 30 days of jail time for his role in a multi-car crash in Dallas during the 2024 offseason. The crash happened on March 30, 2024, when Rice, who was driving a Lamborghini, was racing Theodore Knox, who was driving a Corvette. Rice reportedly told police he lost control of his vehicle, which caused a crash involving six cars.

Rice pleaded guilty to felony racing on the highway and felony accident causing serious bodily injury. He served a six-game suspension for violating the NFL‘s Personal Conduct Policy to open the 2025 season, and returned for Kansas City’s Week 7 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

On Tuesday, KSHB 41’s Matt Foster reported on Tuesday that Rashee Rice had violated his probation after testing positive for marijuana. As a result, he has been ordered to spend 30 days in jail.

Rashee Rice was a second-round NFL Draft pick out of SMU. He was selected by Kansas City with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Rice has been a very productive player since then, though his best season came in his rookie campaign. Rice played in just four games in 2024, then in eight in 2025.

The now-fourth-year receiver has logged 156 career catches for 1,797 yards and 14 touchdowns. About half of that production came in his rookie season in 2023, when he caught 79 passes for 938 yards and seven scores.