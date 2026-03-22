Chris Buescher reacts to contact from Tyler Reddick at Darlington that cost him opportunity to win

Chris Buescher came away with a ninth-place finish in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway. It could have been so much more if not for getting sent into the wall by Tyler Reddick while she was slowing to hit pit road in Stage 3.

Reddick said on his radio that he never saw Buescher wave to signal he was headed for pit road. The No. 45 team told Reddick that the No. 17 made a late call. Buescher, speaking after the race, said he didn’t remember if the call to come down pit road was late or not.

“I honestly can’t remember. There’s a good chance it was very on the dot and just didn’t work out,” Buescher said, via Matt Weaver of Motorsport. “It’s racing, right? We’re trying to figure out how to win races.

Chris Buescher doesn't remember if that was a late call down pit road; just trying to win the race pic.twitter.com/9exq30NrvS — Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverRA) March 22, 2026

Buescher hit the wall and after eventually getting back on to the racetrack, found himself in eighth. Before the contact with Reddick, Buescher was out front, racing for the lead alongside RFK Racing teammate Brad Keselowski.

To Buescher, the incident with Reddick was a “racing deal.” While it stopped him from having a shot at getting back to Victory Lane, he saw no reason to be upset at Reddick, who ended up winning at Darlington.

“It’s just racing. Ultimately, it’s just racing,” Buescher said. “We were really fast today. … Proud of everybody. We made great changes, qualified great. I mean, pit stops were awesome. Made improvements on the race car all day long and that was just a big move to set ourselves up to win the race and it didn’t work out. We’re coming here trying to figure out how to win races and that was a big chance for us.

“Clearly didn’t go the way we wanted but fantastic day overall. Had a blast racing Brad up there trying to figure out how to get by him for a stage win. It was a great day.”

Scott Graves, crew chief for the No. 17 team, saw it differently than Buescher did. While he admitted it was a late call, he wasn’t happy with how Reddick acted in response.

“The 45 flat ran us over again because that’s what they do here, I guess,” Graves told Weaver.

Buescher, despite having a fast car and leading 41 laps, did not snap a winless streak which dates back to September 2024. He did, however, have a good points day and moved up to seventh in the standings.