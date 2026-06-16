Chris Buescher signs multi-year contract extension with RFK Racing

RFK Racing announced on Tuesday that Chris Buescher has signed a multi-year contract extension with the organization. He will continue to drive the No. 17 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“RFK Racing has been home for most of my racing career, and that’s something I don’t take for granted,” Buescher said in a statement. “I’ve grown up with this organization, and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built together over the last several years. The direction we’re heading, the people we have in place, and the commitment throughout the company make me excited about the future. I’m grateful to Mr. Jack, Brad, Fenway Sports Group, and everyone at RFK Racing for their belief in me. I’m looking forward to continuing to chase wins and championships together.”

Chris Buescher is currently in his 11th full-time NASCAR Cup Series season and has been with RFK Racing since 2020. He had a memorable 2023 season, winning three races in a five-race span and finishing seventh in the final standings. In 2024, Buescher won at Watkins Glen to earn his sixth career Cup Series race victory.

RFK owners praise Chris Buescher for his impact on the organization

“Chris has been part of this organization for most of his professional career, and there is a tremendous amount of pride in seeing what he has become,” team founder and co-owner Jack Roush said. “He is an exceptional driver, but just as importantly, he is the kind of person who makes our organization stronger. His work ethic, intelligence and commitment to our success have earned the respect of everyone at RFK Racing, and we’re proud that his story with us will continue.”

“Chris is everything you want in a race car driver and teammate,” Brad Keselowski, co-owner and driver at RFK Racing, added. “His talent behind the wheel speaks for itself, but what really separates him is his professionalism, preparation and commitment to making everyone around him better. He’s been instrumental in the progress we’ve made as an organization, and we’re excited to continue building toward our goals together.”

This season, Buescher is currently in seventh place in the NASCAR Cup Series standings. Through 16 races, Buescher has earned eight top-10 finishes and has finished in the top five twice. Buescher and Ryan Blaney are the only two Ford drivers in the top 10 of the standings.