Chris Cenac drafted by Boston Celtics: Analysis, contract details, more

The Boston Celtics have selected Houston foward/center Chris Cenac with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. He is now a pro basketball player after a solid 2025-26 season with the Cougars.

Before joining Houston, Cenac was a standout high school basketball player. He was ranked No. 6 in Rivals Industry Rankings for the 2025 class and was also ranked No. 3 for his position and No. 1 in the state of Missouri.

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In 37 games with 36 starts this past season, Cenac averaged 9.5 points and 7.9 rebounds for Houston. He helped the Cougars finish the year with a 30-7 record and reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

At the NBA Combine, Cenac measured with a 7-foot-5 wingspan and a max vertical of 37 inches. He also jumped 33 inches from the standing position before completing interviews with NBA teams.

Cenac will now get ready to sign his first NBA contract. The four-year deal is set to be worth $15.3 million, according to Spotrac.

What NBA Draft analysts are saying about Chris Cenac

One thing that will make or break Cenac’s NBA career is scoring. On3’s James Fletcher said Cenac needs to be more consistent on offense as he continues to develop.

“Chris Cenac is a high-upside player who rebounded the ball at a high level for Houston this season,” Cenac said. His scoring was inconsistent, but his projectable shot will ultimately determine where his NBA future leads him, as he needs to fill out a clear role.”

Rivals senior national basketball recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw also believes Cenac needs to be more consistent with his shot. However, Shaw loves the way Cenac gets after rebounds.

“Chris Cenac has a great frame. It is projectable with long arms and natural fluidity,” Shaw said. “Cenac has good touch with good hands. He is a threat to step out and knock down a shot with his feet set. He needs to continue working on his balance and feet on the shot, but the release is consistent. Cenac is an excellent area rebounder. Making a concerted effort to high-point and secure every board.

“He still needs strength, especially to his core and base. There is defensive upside. Cenac has a fluidity when he moves. He can open his hips and slide his feet. He also has natural timing around the rim. Now it is all about learning the angles, rotations, and footwork on that end. There is a high ceiling with Cenac as a lot of his tools translate to the highest levels of basketball. It is all about reps and development. He is still on the younger end for his 2025 class.”