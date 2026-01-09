Chris Fowler trolls Ravens after Ole Miss PK Lucas Carneiro drills 58-yarder vs. Miami: 'Would be eager to grab him'

Ole Miss has a weapon on special teams, and his name is Lucas Carneiro. The Rebels kicker sent Ole Miss into the College Football Playoff semifinal with a 47-yard field goal make against Georgia.

Thursday against Miami, Carneiro drilled a 58-yarder just before halftime to cut the Hurricanes’ lead to 17-13. Chris Fowler, on the call alongside Kirk Herbstreit, was quite impressed. He and Herbstreit agreed that any NFL team in need of a kicker would love to have Carneiro on their team. Fowler named the Baltimore Ravens, a very timely shout.

“The Ravens would be eager to grab him,” Fowler said on the ESPN broadcast.

Four days ago, on Sunday Night Football, the Ravens played the Pittsburgh Steelers with the AFC North title on the line. The game came down to the right foot of Ravens kicker Tyler Loop, attempting a game-winning 44-yard field goal. Loop’s attempt was well right of the mark, sending Pittsburgh to the playoffs. Loop, who had missed just three field goals in his first season with the Ravens, knew it was no good on contact.

“The second it made contact with my foot, I felt it lower,” Loop said. “We talk about hitting on the fourth lace of the shoe. It felt a little lower down the foot and hit it thin.”

Lucas Carneiro is a weapon for Ole Miss

Loop will have better days in the NFL. Carneiro will one day join him in the league based on what he’s accomplished collegiately.

Loop, who transferred to Ole Miss from Western Kentucky ahead of the 2025 season, entered Thursday’s semifinal having made 27-of-30 field goals and all of his extra points. He missed just four kicks in his previous two seasons with the Hilltoppers.

Carneiro has one more season of eligibility. He will be a hot commodity should he declare for the 2026 NFL Draft. Carneiro is the No. 1 kicker on ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.‘s big board.

“I think a lot of people in the country think Lucas is the best kicker in the country,” Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding said last week. “A lot of people want Lucas, so I’ve been meeting with Lucas a lot lately. We’ve had a lot of good meetings here. Especially this week.”