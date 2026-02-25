Chris Gabehart calls out Joe Gibbs Racing organization as 'dysfunctional,' accuses team of 'differential treatment' toward Ty Gibbs

Former Joe Gibbs Racing competition director Chris Gabehart, who is now being sued by the organization, has filed a declaration in response to the JGR lawsuit. Among other things, he accused JGR of having “a dysfunctional organizational structure” and of giving “differential treatment” to driver Ty Gibbs, the grandson of owner Joe Gibbs, in a document dump shared by Matt Weaver.

JGR is suing Gabehart and seeking more than $8 million in damages over alleged theft of the organization’s trade secrets for use by a competitor. Gabehart left JGR following the 2025 NASCAR season. Spire Motorsports confirmed recently that it had hired Gabehart as its chief motorsports officer.

Chris Gabehart noted in his declaration that he has honored his obligations not to share confidential JGR information. He also stated that he does not provide services for Spire “similar to the general type of services” he provided with JGR.

On multiple grounds, Gabehart argues in his declaration that JGR does not have grounds for injunctive relief. JGR is seeking that, and a court hearing has been set for Friday.

Joe Gibbs Racing is seeking a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction against Chris Gabehart. The preliminary injunction would require Gabehart to “cease and desist working or performing any services for Spire similar to those he provided to JGR for the 18 months following February 9, 2026.”

“This lawsuit is not about protecting trade secrets,” Gabehart’s declaration read. “It is about punishing a former employee for daring to leave.”

As for the comments on JGR’s organizational structure, Chris Gabehart was blunt. He said that the job as competition director was not “as advertised” and he was pressured into becoming a crew chief for the No. 54 car driven by Ty Gibbs.

“I found myself constantly intertwined with Coach Gibbs, senior JGR executives, and family members when making even routine competition decisions — a dysfunctional organizational structure that I could not continue in,” Gabehart’s filing read.

Gabehart noted “Coach Gibbs repeatedly pressured me to take over as crew chief of the No. 54 car,” stating that the No. 54 team was not managed or held accountable like the other teams in the organization. “Everyone in the organization knew it.”

Chris Gabehart said he “eventually conceded to the pressure” and served as crew chief for nine races in 2025 before relinquishing the role. He also accused Ty Gibbs of not being held to “the same meeting attendance standards” as others on the team.

At issue in the JGR lawsuit is the alleged sharing of confidential information. Gabehart does admit in the filing that he took photos on his cell phone of various files, but they were files that he had created or had a role in creating, and he said that he did not share the files. He also claimed to have personally paid for a forensic investigation of any communications that may have constituted a breach of his privacy obligations with JGR.