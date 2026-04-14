Chris Gabehart fires back at JGR's Bristol accusation with new declaration

Chris Gabehart is firing back at Joe Gibbs Racing after an accusation surfaced from his weekend at Bristol. JGR filed a declaration with the court Monday alleging Gabehart had potentially engaged in “competition director-related duties” while at Bristol.

The former JGR employee, now with Spire Motorsports, filed a declaration on Tuesday attempting to exonerate himself. Among other things, he clarified the extent and capabilities of the equipment he used.

According to FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass, the declaration noted that the radios Chris Gabehart used at Bristol did not have microphones. He also stated that he did not take on any sort of competition director role at Bristol.

“I do not call races, serve as a crew chief, or make car-by-car Cup Series setup decisions, race engineering determinations, or Sunday race management calls,” Gabehart said in the filing.

Gabehart was at Bristol for Sunday’s race, seen wearing radios and looking at data. JGR believed it could be evidence he “may be engaging in the kind of activities I would expect from someone performing Competition Director-related duties.” That statement came in a filing from current JGR competition director Wally Brown.

Spire has previously stated that Chris Gabehart was not hired to be the team’s competition director. Gabehart’s official title with the team is chief motorsports officer. Matt McCall, rather, is Spire’s competition director.

U.S. District Judge Susan C. Rodriguez previously extended the temporary restraining order until April 9 which prevents Gabehart from performing any duties he did for Gibbs at Spire. No decision came this past Thursday, so the temporary restraining order was extended through April 16.

The legal battle between Chris Gabehart and JGR began in February when JGR filed the lawsuit. Gabehart previously served as JGR’s competition director and the organization said he was part of “a brazen scheme to steal JGR’s most sensitive information” for Spire’s benefit. In the suit, JGR argued it is due more than $8 million in damages from Gabehart.

On3’s Nick Geddes also contributed to this report.