Chris Gabehart fires back at Joe Gibbs Racing in explosive court filing: 'JGR is clearly desperate'

Chris Gabehart on Wednesday stated his case as for why the Western District of North Carolina should deny Joe Gibbs Racing’s second expedited discovery request. In a filing, Gabehart described JGR as “desperate,” referring to its litigation strategy as nothing more but a way to “manufacture evidence” that he disclosed confidential information to Spire Motorsports.

“JGR’s litigation strategy — file motion after motion, accuse first and ask questions later — cannot manufacture evidence of disclosure of confidential JGR information where none exists,” the response filed by Gabehart said, via Kelly Crandall of RACER. “JGR is clearly desperate. It has yet to identify a single verified instance in which Mr. Gabehart transmitted, disclosed, or used any JGR Confidential Information.

“… The only documents JGR has been able to point to are personal to Mr. Gabehart and cannot seriously be said to qualify as ‘Confidential Information’ or trade secrets — a high-level business plan and a basic scorecard form used to compile widely-disseminated race information and [race] notes. JGR’s latest Motion is yet another attempt to paper over this fundamental shortfall with volume rather than substance.”

On April 2, JGR filed a motion for expedited discovery, stating it became aware of deleted text messages between Gabehart and Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson. To JGR, this is evidence that Gabehart destroyed evidence of his communications with Dickerson. Gabehart, meanwhile, remains adamant he did not share any information or JGR trade secrets with Spire. Gabehart has also consented a subpoena of his phone carrier and made a request to attempt to recover the messages, per Crandall.

“For the Court to assume that Mr. Gabehart deleted his texts with Mr. Dickerson to conceal something harmful, there would need to be some evidentiary basis to connect Mr. Dickerson to a claim against Mr. Gabehart,” Gabehart’s response read. “No such evidentiary nexus exists. Instead, JGR relies on exaggerated labels and rank speculation.”

Chris Gabehart temporary restraining order decision still pending

The legal battle between Gabehart and JGR began in February when JGR filed the lawsuit. Gabehart previously served as JGR’s competition director and the organization said he was part of “a brazen scheme to steal JGR’s most sensitive information” for Spire’s benefit. In the suit, JGR argued it is due more than $8 million in damages from Gabehart.

U.S. District Judge Susan C. Rodriguez previously extended the temporary restraining order until April 9 which prevents Gabehart from performing any duties he did for Gibbs at Spire. According to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, no decision came Thursday, so the temporary restraining order has been extended through April 16.