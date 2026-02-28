Chris Gabehart not backing down from fight with Joe Gibbs Racing despite regret for blasting Ty Gibbs

Chris Gabehart addressed the ongoing legal battle with Joe Gibbs Racing on Saturday. He made it clear he intends to keep fighting the case, all while also acknowledging regret over how parts of the dispute, particularly comments involving Ty Gibbs, have played out publicly.

Speaking in St. Petersburg as he awaits a ruling on JGR’s request for a temporary restraining order, Gabehart said the situation has become far more public than he ever wanted, but he believes telling his side of the story is necessary as the process continues.

“With all the momentum the sport currently has, I think this is a very unfortunate spot for the sport to be in, in the public light,” Gabehart said, via FOX’s Bob Pockrass. “In my view, this is something that could have been taken care of behind closed doors. But I can respect the fact that we are working our way through it and will continue to do so as long as it takes.”

The former Joe Gibbs Racing competition director, now serving as Chief Motorsports Officer for Spire Motorsports, said the attention surrounding the case has taken away from NASCAR at a time when the sport has positive momentum: “I feel bad for all the publicity that this has drawn away from the sport of NASCAR,” Gabehart added.

Part of that publicity has involved Gabehart’s earlier comments about the No. 54 team and Ty Gibbs, which became a focal point after the lawsuit was filed. Gabehart clarified that he has no personal issue with Gibbs or his family, even if the circumstances surrounding last season played a role in his departure from JGR.

“I understand the public narrative that has come along with the things that I’ve been forced to say in public about the 54 and thus Ty Gibbs and the family,” Gabehart explained. “But those have nothing to do with this. As a matter of fact, deep down, I believe Ty is a really good person who has been dealt a really tough hand the last three years.”

Moreover, Gabehart added that his comments were about explaining the situation, not attacking anyone personally, like Gibbs: “This is not about Ty personally. This is not about the family personally,” he said. “It’s more about understanding my story and why we got to where we got. Because it is relevant and does matter to me.”

The remarks come as the lawsuit filed by Joe Gibbs Racing continues to move forward. JGR is seeking more than $8 million in damages and has requested a temporary restraining order that would prevent Gabehart from performing work for Spire Motorsports for 18 months, alleging he attempted to take confidential competitive information when leaving the organization.

A judge declined to issue an immediate ruling Friday, instead encouraging both sides to continue discussions through the weekend. If no agreement is reached, a decision on the restraining order could come soon.

For now, Gabehart remains active with Spire. Based on his comments, he has no plans to step away quietly as the legal fight continues. Time will tell where this all ends up.

— On3’s Grant Grubbs contributed to this article.