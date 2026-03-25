Chris Gabehart, Spire make case-breaking claims against JGR as lawsuit heads to injunction hearing

Chris Gabehart and Spire Motorsports seem ready to do battle against Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) as the lawsuit heads to an injunction hearing. Per Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, Gabehart and Spire filed a supplemental brief “based on expedited discovery.” The injunction hearing is set for Thursday.

Gabehart and Spire argue that, “JGR stopped paying Gabehart before termination, violating contract.” They also said that “Gabehart followed procedure to avoid 18-month non-compete.” Gabehart and Spire also argue that there’s no evidence that Gabehart gave any trade secrets to Spire, and that Spire is not paying Gabehart’s legal fees.

This battle began in February, when JGR filed a lawsuit against Chris Gabehart, the organization’s former competition director. JGR alleged Gabehart of embarking on “a brazen scheme to steal JGR’s most sensitive information” for the benefit of Spire.

The suit alleges Gabehart caused more than $8 million in damages to JGR, which is owned and founded by three-time Super Bowl champion head coach Joe Gibbs. Earlier this month, Gibbs said he did not want to take Gabehart to court, “but we’re going to be there.”

JGR tried to block Chris Gabehart from working for Spire

Gabehart was with JGR until Nov. 10 of last year. When he left, JGR ordered him to hand over his computer, so the organization could conduct a forensic analysis. That’s when JGR allegedly discovered that Gabrehart had access to confidential and proprietary information. JGR accuses Gabehart of using his personal cellphone to take photos of his laptop screen “in order to conceal that he was accessing and taking JGR’s confidential information and trade secrets.”

In late February, Spire confirmed that Gabehart works for its organization. He currently works as Spire’s chief motosports officer.

Earlier this month, a federal judge ruled that Gabehart can continue to work for Spire but not in the role he performed with JGR. The decision was made following a hearing on JGR’s motion for a restraining order to prevent Gabehart from working for Spire.

“Spire takes trade secrets very seriously, and we’re a lot of things, but we’re not hypocrites,” Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson said at the time, per the Associated Press. “We don’t want anybody else’s stuff, other than Hendrick, obviously. We’re happy. The facts are the facts, and I don’t have any ill will toward JGR.”