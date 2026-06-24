Chris Gabehart, Spire respond to JGR's amended complaint, says claims are 'baseless'

Chris Gabehart and Spire Motorsports have filed their responses to the amended complaint from Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports obtained the court documents that say the claims made by JGR are “baseless.”

“JGR’s Second Amended Complaint spins a tale of corporate espionage and betrayal,” the documents read. “The truth is far simpler — and far less dramatic.”

It goes on to say that JGR “still cannot point to a single peice of information that Mr. Gabehart has used, trasnmitted or disclosed to anyone Spire of else in NASCAR,” four months after JGR filed the lawsuit against Chris Gabehart and Spire. “JGR’s claims of trade secret theft are baseless, and its lawsuit is nothing more than a smear campaign designed to punish an employee for fearing to leave,” the documents state.

Earlier this month, JGR made a new claim against Spire and Gabehart in its second amended complaint. The team alleged that a Spire employee informed a JGR employee that “Gabehart is in charge of and/or significantly participating in Spire’s competition strategy and decisions.”

Chris Gabehart and Spire says JGR is having a ‘remarkable’ 2026 NASCAR season

The complaint also said that Spire allowed Gabehart into its shop in December and January before his hiring. Additionally, Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson informed individuals that he possesses proprietary and trade secrets Gabehart took.

The response pointed out the success JGR is having without Gabehart. “Despite claims that Mr. Gabehart misappropriated confidential information causing irreparable competitive harm, JGR is having a remarkable 2026 NASCAR season,” it said. “Two JGR drivers currently sit in the top five of the Cup Series in points standings.”

JGR filed a lawsuit against Gabehart in February. He was previously JGR’s competition director after being a crew chief for Denny Hamlin and the No. 11 car.

Spire announced the hiring of Gabehart around the same time that the lawsuit was filed. Gabehart responded to the lawsuit, saying in a statement, “Joe Gibbs Racing filed a lawsuit claiming — falsely — that I shared JGR confidential information with Spire Motorsports and/or other unnamed third parties. I forcefully and emphatically deny these frivolous and retaliatory claims.”