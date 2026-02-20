Former Joe Gibbs Racing competition director Chris Gabehart has issued a statement strongly denying allegations against him in a lawsuit filed Thursday. He also said a response would be filed soon.

In the lawsuit, Joe Gibbs Racing alleged Gabehart “embarked on a brazen scheme to steal JGR’s most sensitive information and use it for the benefit of a direct competitor in NASCAR – Spire Motorsports,” according to The Athletic’s Jordan Bianchi. Gabehart left JGR following the 2025 season after serving just one season as competitive director.

JGR is seeking more than $8 million in damages and to keep Gabehart “from violating his contractual obligations and wrongfully using JGR’s confidential information and trade secrets,” according to FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass. In his statement Friday on X, Gabehart denied the allegations and said more details will come in a future filing.

“Yesterday afternoon, Joe Gibbs Racing filed a lawsuit claiming – falsely – that I shared JGR confidential information with Spire Motorsports and/or other unnamed third parties,” Gabehart wrote. “I feel compelled to speak out today and forcefully and emphatically deny these frivolous and retaliatory claims. I look forward to the opportunity to demonstrate to the Court that I have not shared JGR’s confidential information with anyone.

“In fact, I have already demonstrated that to JGR. A third-party forensic expert retained by JGR recently examined my laptop, cell phone and personal Google Drive and found no evidence to support the baseless allegations in JGR’s lawsuit. We even offered JGR the opportunity to do a similar review of Spire’s systems. JGR refused that offer and filed the spiteful lawsuit instead. Stay tuned. We will have much more to say in the legal response we will be filing in the coming days.”

During the offseason, a rumors swirled that Chris Gabehart would join Spire Motorsports, but Spire never announced a deal with him. However, in the suit, JGR said it learned earlier this month that Gabehart was preparing to join as chief motorsports officer.

“On February 11, 2026, JGR learned, for the first time, that Defendant plans to take the position of Chief Motorsports Officer at Spire,” the lawsuit reads. “In that position, he would be responsible for all of Spire’s racing strategy and operations.”

During an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Joe Gibbs addressed Gabehart’s departure from JGR. He did not confirm details about what led to the parting of ways.

Nick Geddes contributed.