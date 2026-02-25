The Joe Gibbs Racing lawsuit against Chris Gabehart ratcheted up in intensity on Tuesday when the racing organization filed for a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction. The latest motion would have serious implications for Gabehart if granted in the court system.

The preliminary injunction would require Gabehart to “cease and desist working or performing any services for Spire similar to those he provided to JGR for the 18 months following February 9, 2026.” Spire Motorsports recently confirmed Chris Gabehart had been hired as the organization’s chief motorsports officer.

In addition, a termination letter from JGR was added to the filing. It provides evidence that JGR fired Gabehart over alleged infractions.

The Athletic’s Jeff Gluck provided a screenshot of the termination letter. You can view it below.

As part of the latest filing in JGR vs. Chris Gabehart (and now Spire), Gabehart's termination letter is included. pic.twitter.com/ptt0YRO2v0 — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) February 25, 2026

The letter adds further weight to JGR’s claims that Chris Gabehart embarked “on a brazen scheme” to steal JGR’s most sensitive information and use it for the benefit of a direct competitor in NASCAR — Spire Motorsports. It specifically notes that the behavior in question was “confirmed by a third-party forensic review of [Gabehart’s] personal cell phone and personal Google Drive account.”

JGR said that it learned through an internal investigation that Chris Gabehart synced his personal Google Drive with his JGR laptop, per Toby Christie of Sports Illustrated. The team also states that Gabehart repeatedly conducted Google searches and online research about Spire from October to November of last year.

For his part, Gabehart has pushed back on the allegations. He released a statement after the lawsuit surfaced.

“Joe Gibbs Racing filed a lawsuit claiming — falsely — that I shared JGR confidential information with Spire Motorsports and/or other unnamed third parties,” Gabehart said in a statement. “I forcefully and emphatically deny these frivolous and retaliatory claims.”

He added that a third-party forensic review of his devices, including his laptop, phone and personal cloud storage, found no evidence of wrongdoing. Gabehart also said his legal team plans a formal response in court.

On3’s Brian Jones and Nick Schultz also contributed to this report.