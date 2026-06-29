Chris Johnson ALS diagnosis: Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk releases supportive statement of former RB

Tennessee Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk released a statement in the wake of Chris Johnson’s ALS diagnosis. Johnson, 40, was diagnosed in 2025 and is currently fighting an uphill battle.

“Some people leave a mark on a organization that you just can’t put into words,” Strunk said. “Chris Johnson is one of those people for us. His leadership on the field, in addition to his impact in the locker room and Nashville community have written him permanently into the story of this franchise.

“Learning this news is extremely difficult, and we will support Chris every step of the way throughout his journey. We are holding him and his family close, and join our fans around the world in expressing our love for Chirs.”

Johnson was apart of a Good Morning America package Monday morning. He spoke to Michael Strahan about his diagnosis.

“I want people to know that I’m still me,” Johnson said. “ALS has changed what my body can do, but it hasn’t changed who I am. Because if sharing my story helps even one person get diagnosed sooner, inspires more research, or gives another family hope, then it’s working.”

Johnson played in the NFL from 2008 to 2017 and spent the majority of his career with the Tennessee Titans (2008-2013).

“We hoped it was something else, but after thorough testing, they finally came down with a diagnosis of ALS,” Johnson said. “They told us about a medication that might extend life by a few months, then they told us to get our affairs in order. It was hard hearing that, but after watching Good Morning America and seeing Dr. Merritt with Eric Dane. We reached out to her. She was willing to think more creatively, offering experimental treatments that might help and advance research.”

Chris Johnson diagnosed with ALS, Titans send support

Strahan reported Johnson was diagnosed with a case of sporadic ALS. It’s the most common form of the disease affecting about 90% of patients, occurring randomly in people with no known family history of ALS.

“Without a doubt, my wife, Brittany, she hasn’t left my side through any of this. My kids are also a huge part of why I keep going every day,” Johnson said of what keeps him going. “I wake up wanting more time with them to make more memories, and just be there, that they give me a reason to keep fighting.”

During his time in the NFL, Johnson was one of the most explosive running backs in the league. He was selected to the Pro Bowl three times and was named Offensive Player of the Year in 2009 after setting the NFL single-season record with the most yards from scrimmage (2,509).

After spending six seasons with the Titans, Jonson played for the New York Jets in 2014. He then spent three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals before announcing his retirement in November 2018.

Before the Titans selected Johnson in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft, he played four seasons at East Carolina. In 2007, Johnson was selected to the All-Conference USA First Team after rushing for 1,423 yards and 17 touchdowns while catching 37 passes for 528 yards and six TDs. He was also named the conference’s Special Teams Player of the Year after averaging 28 yards per kick return and scoring one kick return touchdown.

Brian Jones contributed to this report