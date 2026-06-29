Chris Johnson announces ALS diagnosis on 'Good Morning America'

Former NFL running back Chris Johnson shared some personal news with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America. He was diagnosed with ALS at the age of 39.

“I want people to know that I’m still me,” Johnson said. “ALS has changed what my body can do, but it hasn’t changed who I am. Because if sharing my story helps even one person get diagnosed sooner, inspires more research, or gives another family hope, then it’s working.”

On Friday, Disney announced that Chris Johnson would appear on the show to speak to Strahan on Monday, June 29. The 40-year-old played in the NFL from 2008 to 2017 and spent the majority of his career with the Tennessee Titans (2008-2013).

“We hoped it was something else, but after thorough testing, they finally came down with a diagnosis of ALS,” Johnson said. “They told us about a medication that might extend life by a few months, then they told us to get our affairs in order. It was hard hearing that, but after watching Good Morning America and seeing Dr. Merritt with Eric Dane. We reached out to her. She was willing to think more creatively, offering experimental treatments that might help and advance research.”

Strahan reported Johnson was diagnosed with a case of sporadic ALS. It’s the most common form of the disease affecting about 90% of patients, occurring randomly in people with no known family history of ALS.

“Without a doubt, my wife, Brittany, she hasn’t left my side through any of this. My kids are also a huge part of why I keep going every day,” Johnson said of what keeps him going. “I wake up wanting more time with them to make more memories, and just be there, that they give me a reason to keep fighting.

“It’s continued to progress much faster than I ever imagined. I want people to understand just how quickly ALS can attack your body. Just over a year ago, I was picking up my seven year old daughter, so she makes a wish with her birthday cake. Today, I couldn’t do that.

“Having doctors who are willing to collaborate and explore every reasonable option has meant a lot to my family and me. Right now, there isn’t a cure, but we’re seeing more research, more clinical trials, and more promising ideas than ever before. Seeing how hard these doctors and researchers are working gives me hope. As long as they’re fighting for people with ALS, I’m going to keep fighting too.”

Chris Johnson retired as a Tennessee Titan

During his time in the NFL, Johnson was one of the most explosive running backs in the league. He was selected to the Pro Bowl three times and was named Offensive Player of the Year in 2009 after setting the NFL single-season record with the most yards from scrimmage (2,509).

After spending six seasons with the Titans, Jonson played for the New York Jets in 2014. He then spent three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals before announcing his retirement in November 2018.

In April 2019, Johnson signed a one-day contract with the Titans to retire with the organization. “Tennessee, that’s the first organization that gave me a chance to make my dreams come true,” Johnson said at the time. “I have so many great memories in Tennessee and was able to do so many things with the Titans. It’s an organization I always want to be considered a part of.

“I grew up in Tennessee. I went from being a kid to a grown man here. I might have grown up as a kid in (my hometown of) Orlando, but I was still a kid in Nashville when I got there. The team and the city, they’ve always shown me so much love. I have great memories from my days with the Titans, so many on the field and in the city. I’ve always loved Tennessee, and I always will because I’ve always felt so much love.”

Before the Titans selected Johnson in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft, he played four seasons at East Carolina. In 2007, Johnson was selected to the All-Conference USA First Team after rushing for 1,423 yards and 17 touchdowns while catching 37 passes for 528 yards and six TDs. He was also named the conference’s Special Teams Player of the Year after averaging 28 yards per kick return and scoring one kick return touchdown.