Chris Paul is back in the NBA after an unfortunate exit from the Los Angeles Clippers earlier this season. He’s been traded to the Toronto Raptors as part of a three-team deal, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Paul is heading to Toronto, while Ochai Agbaji, a 2032 Raptors second-rounder and cash will go to the Brooklyn Nets, Charania noted. However, this may not be the end for Paul as it pertains to the trade deadline.

Charania added that the Raptors won’t require Paul to report to the team, as they could still discuss trades involving him over the next day. Meanwhile, the Raptors are out of the tax, and Brooklyn is picking up an asset and cash to cover Agbaji’s salary for their reasoning to be involved. Finally, Charania added that Clippers are clearing a roster spot and will save $7 million in tax.

Regardless, Paul is on his way back to the NBA after being sent home by Los Angeles earlier this season. The 40-year-old is still searching for an elusive championship, but whether or not he can land with a contender remains to be seen.

Moving forward, Paul could end up with the Raptors, or he could end up somewhere else. A lot could change in 24 hours, so it’s an interesting development to keep an eye on in the coming day.

More on the NBA Trade Deadline

Meanwhile, the NBA trade deadline got started with a bang on Tuesday, as the Los Angeles Clippers traded star guard James Harden to the Cleveland Cavaliers. In return, the Clippers are receiving another big-name player, Darius Garland. A second-round pick will also be making its way out West.

“BREAKING: The Los Angeles Clippers are trading James Harden to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Darius Garland and a second-round pick, sources tell ESPN,” Charania said. “Prolific swap of the star point guards.

“Harden and the Clippers worked through his exit over the last few days — resulting in a beneficial outcome for the sides: A win-now opportunity for Harden playing at a high level at 36 and recent two-time All-Star in Garland at 26 for the Clippers present and future.”

Cleveland will make team No. 6 for Harden throughout his career. This is his 17th season in the league, still producing great numbers. In 44 games played, Harden is putting up 25.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 8.1 assists per game. The Cavaliers feel like they can pair him with Donovan Mitchell to win the franchise’s second-ever championship.

Of course, Harden is still looking for his first title. Plenty of accomplishments are on the resume since being the third overall pick of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2009 NBA Draft. Multiple attempts have been made, lining him up with countless superstars. Cleveland is hoping it can be the team to finally break through with Harden.

— On3’s Griffin McVeigh contributed to this article.