Christian Anderson drafted by Charlotte Hornets: Analysis, contract details, more

Texas Tech point guard Christian Anderson was selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. His pro career in the NBA can now begin!

As a member of the Class of 2024, Anderson was a four-star recruit out of Atlanta (Ga.) Lovett, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 14 overall prospect in the state, the No. 18 guard in the class and the No. 122 overall prospect in the class.

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Anderson played two seasons at Texas Tech and vastly improved as a sophomore. He was a third-team All-American across the board.

Not only that, Anderson played in 33 games, averaging a career-high 38.4 minutes per game. He averaged 18.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and shot 47.2% from the floor and 41.5% from three-point range.

At the NBA Combine, Anderson measured with a 6-foot-2.25 wingspan and a max vertical of 40.5 inches. He also jumped 31 inches from a standing position before completing interviews with multiple top teams.

Anderson will now get ready to sign his first NBA contract. The four-year deal is set to be worth $20.6 million, according to Spotrac.

What NBA Draft analysts are saying about Christian Anderson

On3 NBA Draft expert James Fletcher III broke it down and listed Anderson as a bit of a project. However, that’s only due to his lack of size, but his traits are top of the line.

“Christian Anderson sits in a rare class of guards who can shoot 40-percent from the 3-point line and assist at a high rate,” Fletcher said. “His lack of size will come into question, but his combination of skills will never lose value.”

Anderson took to Instagram to confirm the news of his departure from school and give one last goodbye to West Texas. He was a very solid player during his two seasons.

“Lubbock, thank you. From the moment I stepped on campus, Texas Tech felt like home,” Anderson said. “Coach McCasland and this entire staff believed in me, pushed me and helped me become the player and person I am today. “To my teammates and the Red Raider faithful – the love and support you showed me every single night meant everything. The brotherhood we built is something I’ll carry with me forever.”