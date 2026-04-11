After wiping out Corey Heim during Friday’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Bristol, Christian Eckes apologized. He said it was not intentional and acknowledged the fact he ended Heim’s chance at $500,000.

The move came after multiple attempts by the drivers to pass each other, whether maneuvering the high lane or creating space on the bottom. Heim previously shipped Eckes to the top of the track to take a position away. The collision also took reigning champion and pole-sitter Kaden Honeycutt out of the race, and Christopher Bell won the checkered flag.

Afterward, though, Eckes made it clear he wasn’t trying to wreck Heim. He called it a mistake and didn’t hide his disappointment about keeping Heim from claiming $500,000, the grand prize for NASCAR’s “Triple Truck Challenge.” He won the past two races to bring his total up to $150,000, meaning the wreck could have cost him as much as $350,000 by the time the checkered flag waves.

Christian Eckes says Corey Heim deserved $300k and he cost them and feels awful about it



Their previous run-in is water under the bridge and that's not how he wanted that sequence to go pic.twitter.com/VoATbbwUwl — Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverRA) April 11, 2026

“It sucked, for sure,” Eckes said. “They deserved to win half a million bucks today and I took that away from them. Obviously, it wasn’t intentional to spin them or even hit them. I was just trying to get in line and misjudged it, and he ended up wrecking pretty hard for it. I feel pretty small right now about that.”

When asked whether Heim broke more or if he didn’t brake enough, Eckes speculated Heim was trying to keep him outside. Still, he said it was something he shouldn’t have done.

“I’m sure he was dragging the brake a little bit, just to keep me outside of him,” Eckes said. “Still, I shouldn’t have turned in until I knew I was completely clear. It sucks, for sure.”

While the race was still going, Heim admitted he didn’t think it was intentional from Eckes. He gave his rival the benefit of the doubt even after tempers flared on the radio.

Christian Eckes also received a question about a previous incident and whether he “buried that” with Heim, Eckes pointed out the respect he has for him. He then further confirmed he wasn’t trying to wipe out Heim during Friday’s race at Bristol.

“Listen, I have a lot of respect for Corey and what he’s able to do,” Eckes said. “I feel like he has the same. It’s never gotten to this point. Like I said, it wasn’t intentional. It wasn’t like I was trying to kill him down there. Still, I shouldn’t be making those mistakes.”

James Fletcher III contributed.