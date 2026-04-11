After racing near the front of the pack for much of Friday night’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race from Bristol, Christian Eckes and Corey Heim started to see the frustration build. The two came together in a collision which took the defending champion — along with pole-sitter Kaden Honeycutt behind him — out of the race.

The move came after multiple attempts by the drivers to pass each other, whether maneuvering the high lane or creating space on the bottom. Heim previously shipped Eckes to the top of the track to take a position away.

“Go punt his ass,” was one of the messages delivered to Eckes over the radio after the initial contact.

The leaders make contact! @CoreyHeim_ hits the wall in Turn 1. pic.twitter.com/wwMQ7ExbRW — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) April 11, 2026

Unfortunately for Heim, the retaliation knocked him out of the race, ending his bid to win three consecutive races and claim NASCAR’s ‘Triple Truck Challenge’ grand prize of $500,000. He won the past two races to bring his total up to $150,000, meaning the wreck could have cost him as much as $350,000 by the time the checkered flag waves.

“What a f***ing jerk-off,” came over the No. 1 team’s radio from Heim’s spotter following the crash.

Drivers react to Corey Heim-Christian Eckes collision

As the race continued, Corey Heim exited his car and spoke with reporters about what went wrong, taking a calm approach to the ordeal. Even after losing a chance to a big prize, he kept his composure and gave his rival the benefit of the doubt.

“I don’t think he did it on purpose or anything, I kind of sent him in,” Heim said after exiting the care center. “I think he was just trying to get behind me and then ship me, which would’ve been totally fine because I did it to him. He just misjudged it. I’ve been racing him for a long time and I don’t think he’d ever do that on purpose. We’re all good.”

Before the race returned to green, the No. 91 team took an opportunity to clarify that it was a mistake rather than an intentional act.

“I think we just had a little misjudgment right there,” Eckes’ crew chief David Elenz told FS1. “Nothing to worry about right now. Just get focused and go win the race right now. That’s what we’re doing.

The most unhappy driver involved appeared to be Kaden Honeycutt, who was caught up in the aftermath as he attempted to make the outside lane work behind the leaders.

“Just do stupid,” Kaden Honeycutt said after exiting the infield care center. “I don’t even know how many laps we had to go, 70-something laps to go, plenty of time. We could’ve just raced. I know that Corey (Heim) got into him a couple of times but that’s just — to wreck four or five trucks that were really good trucks.”