Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams injury updates: Kyle Shanahan reveals latest on 49ers stars

The San Francisco 49ers have dealt with several key injuries throughout the 2025 season. And yet, this Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks, they will play for a chance to claim the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Now would be the worst time to have more injuries pop up. However, the status of two players — running back Christian McCaffrey and left tackle Trent Williams — will be something to watch this week. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that neither McCaffrey (back stiffness) nor Williams (hamstring) will practice Tuesday.

Williams, the 12-time Pro Bowler, hurt his hamstring on the first play of the Week 17 Sunday Night Football win over the Chicago Bears. Fifth-year pro Austen Pleasants played well in Williams’ absence, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see San Francisco hold out Williams and rest him for the playoffs.

Shanahan isn’t sure how long Williams will be out. He said, “but we’ll give it a shot this week,” via Clayton Holloway of NFL Network.

Christian McCaffrey has been everything and more for 49ers

As for McCaffrey, he’s wrapping up another exceptional season. The 29-year-old has had to carry the offense at times due to the high volume of injuries. Heading into Week 18, McCaffrey has 1,179 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 3.9 yards per carry. In the passing game, McCaffrey has 96 receptions for 890 yards and seven scores. McCaffrey is a contender to win the AP Offensive Player of the Year Award. He previously won it in 2023, his first full-time season with the 49ers.

McCaffrey has been a perfect fit in Shanahan’s offense. He described playing for him as “football heaven.”

“You know, I was actually talking with some of my family members this week, but his understanding of not just offensive football but defensive football,” McCaffrey said after Sunday’s game. “I think when your head coach and your offensive play caller knows defensive football just as well as anybody, it allows us to open up stuff not just in the run game but in the pass game. He really understands gap integrity and everybody’s responsibility on defense. And he sees it better than anybody. I think he plays to not just the structure of the defense but the emotions of the defense.

“You know, if some guy’s an aggressive guy, he knows that. I think it’s something that he was born to do. He’s been doing it for a long time at the highest level, and when we’re in those meetings, it’s like football heaven as a football nerd. You just learn so much every week and it keeps you on your toes every week. It’s definitely fun to be a part of it.”