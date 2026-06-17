Christian Pulisic injury: FOX Sports provides latest on American star's calf ahead of Australia match

Two days ahead of the United States’ match against Australia with the top spot in Group D on the line, all eyes are on attacker Christian Pulisic. The talented American took a knock to his left calf in the World Cup opener against Paraguay on Friday.

Pulisic exited the game against Paraguay after halftime, though the United States were comfortably ahead 3-0 at the time. Still, his exit caused the panic meter to rise for many fans across the country.

FOX Sports’ Jenny Taft provided a brief update from the team’s training grounds on Wednesday. She reported on the American star during halftime of the England-Croatia game.

“Well a similar update to provide in terms of Christian Pulisic and his calf injury,” Taft said. “What I can say, he is participating in a modified training session today. You can actually see behind me, I know the players are here now, he is on the pitch. He does have a sleeve on that calf. He’s been working with the medical staff.”

Pulisic could be seen bouncing around and testing out his calf. He appeared to be no real worse for the wear, though the injury will continue to be monitored ahead of Friday’s kickoff against Australia.

“This is the most we’ve seen him on the pitch in action this week,” Taft said. “Now, he is day to day, but right now a good sign he is moving well. We’ll continue to keep you posted on Christian Pulisic and his calf injury.”

For the United States, having its star healthy could go a long way toward helping the team accomplish a rare feat. The nation has won its group at the World Cup only twice, doing so in 1930 and 2010.

A win over Australia, which itself beat Turkey in the opening match, would put the United States firmly in the driver’s seat in the group and would, with a three-goal cushion on goal differential already, essentially seal the top spot.

A win over Australia, coupled with a Paraguay win or draw against Turkey, would officially clinch the top spot in the group.