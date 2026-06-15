Christian Pulisic injury update: Mauricio Pochettino provides latest on U.S. soccer star ahead of World Cup game vs. Australia

Of all the positives to come out of Friday’s World Cup win over Paraguay, the United States Men’s National Team still walked off the field with a big concern — the health of Christian Pulisic. Thankfully, a week-long layoff is currently taking place for the US between games.

Pulisic is being closely monitored, as everyone wonders if he can play vs. Australia in Seattle. And on Monday, manager Mauricio Pochettino provided an update.

“The latest from the US Men’s National Team’s training session right now is that Christian Pulisic did participate in a modified training,” FOX’s Jenny Taft said. “Gym first. He also did individual work on the far field behind us. We were able to see that he appeared to be moving well. Mauricio Pochettino came over to tell us that he is good. So, a good sign for Christian Pulisic ahead of their match against Australia on Friday.”

Pulisic only played in the first half against Paraguay, surprisingly being substituted coming out of the locker room. Sebastian Berhalter was called upon by Pochettino to replace Pulisic.

“I got a bit of a kick to the back of my calf,” Pulisic said postgame in an interview with FOX’s Tom Rinaldi. “But I’m hoping it’s nothing serious at all… I’m gonna give everything I can to be back, that’s for sure. I’m not going to give you 100% — but yeah, I’ll be there.”

USMNT enjoying World Cup despite Christian Pulisic injury

Even without their star player out there, the United States enjoyed a comfortable victory in Los Angeles. They went into halftime with a 3-0 lead, partly due to Pulisic’s play. Paraguay eventually got a goal back before Gio Reyna officially put things to bed with a fantastic goal in the closing moments. Certainly one of the team’s best-ever performances at a World Cup.

Now, the goal is to replicate the outing. A battle for the top of Group D takes place at Lumen Field — which has officially been renamed Seattle Stadium by FIFA. Australia comes into the match with three points in their back pocket after beating Türkiye 2-0 on Saturday night.

Pochitino will officially answer questions about Pulisic’s health when the team sheet gets released ahead of kickoff. Folks repping the red, white, and blue will be hoping his name is in the starting lineup, playing in a game that could propel the United States through to the knockout rounds.