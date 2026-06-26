Christian Pulisic injury update: USMNT star on the bench for final World Cup group stage game vs. Türkiye

All eyes were on Christian Pulisic entering Thursday’s final United States group stage vs. Türkiye. After missing the last game and a half, Pulisic revealed he was available to play. However, he will not be in the starting lineup. Instead, he is on the bench and will be a possible substitute.

Instead, the formation appears to be a 4-2-3-1 from the United States. Ricardo Pepi will serve as the lone striker. Brenden Aaronson should occupy the left side, the area Pulisic usually plays. And then there is fan favorite Gio Reyna, getting his first start at the World Cup.

Maybe some late-game minutes will come for Pulisic. But for now, a rotated side will have to do with nothing on the line.

Pulisic has only played 45 minutes in the World Cup so far. Head coach Mauricio Pochettino subbed him out at halftime of the Group D opener vs. Paraguay. Exactly one week later, Pulisic was not even available to come off the bench. So, even though it’s been around two weeks since his last bit of action, Pochettino is not taking any chances.

Kickoff from Los Angeles Stadium — also known as SoFi Stadium — is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Even if there is not much on the line, this should be an exciting one for the United States. Continuing momentum through the World Cup is important. Earning a win would create a bit of history too, sweeping through the group for the first time ever.

More on USMNT, performance at the World Cup

Everything has gone to plan thus far for the United States. Two games have resulted in two wins for one of the three host nations. Meaning, no matter what happens on Thursday night, the USMNT are through to the knockout rounds. A pretty good position to be in.

Pulisic does have an assist in the tournament, despite the limited playing time. He got one in the Paraguay match, in what turned into one of the best first halves in US Soccer history.

As for what’s next, we are all waiting to find out. Date and location are already determined. The US will be in Santa Clara, CA, at San Francisco Stadium — also known as Levi’s Stadium — on Wednesday for a Round of 32 matchup. What’s not yet known is the opponent. However, Bosnia and Herzegovina is the overwhelming favorite to fly out West for the game.