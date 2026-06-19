Christian Pulisic injury update: USMNT star ruled out for World Cup match vs. Australia

The news that USMNT fans everywhere have been waiting for just broke. And it’s less than ideal. Christian Pulisic will not play on Friday afternoon against Australia. Coach Mauricio Pochettino confirmed the decision.

“Christian is not available,” Pochettino told FOX Sports’ Jenny Taft. He added that he was hopeful that Pulisic would be available for the USA in the next outing.

The status of Pulisic has been hot for USA fans all week, as his status was uncertain. Yesterday, while speaking with the media, Pochettino left the door open to the possibility that Pulisic would be available. Unfortunately, things appear to have taken a turn for the worse.

“I think, as you know, he was training individually all week,” Pochettino told reporters at his pre-match press conference, per the Guardian. “Like always, I think tonight or the day before the game, we have a meeting with our medical area, we will assess the whole group, and tomorrow we will communicate if we agree on something tonight. He is evolving; he is much better from Friday; we’ll see. At this point, if he’s not available for tomorrow, he’ll be available for the next game.”

Pulisic played in last Friday night’s match against Paraguay, a 4-1 win for the USA. Pulisic recorded an assist in the win but was pulled at halftime after aggravating his calf issue.

USMNT looks to stack wins without Pulisic

Despite being heavy betting favorites in this match, it will no doubt present a challenge to record another win without Pulisic. He will then have nearly one week to get healthy enough to get back on the pitch.

USA will face Turkiye on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET, hopeful to have Pulisic back and playing. The game will take place at Los Angeles Stadium, otherwise known as SoFi Stadium outside of the World Cup stadium renaming.